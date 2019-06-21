Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix‘s offerings fill its own coffers on a weekly basis, and the streaming service is now branching out by offering social series (with mini-episodes that max out at 15 minutes) that will stream on YouTube as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, all branded under the “Netflix is a Joke” umbrella. The first such series, Dressing Funny (hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France) debuts today with an initial episode, which you can see below, and the above trailer.

Viewers can catch a glimpse of France offering advice to a plethora of funny people, including Tina Fey, Ali Wong, and Nick Kroll. Oh, and there’s a wonderful reunion between France and Pete Davidson as a followup to the 2018 SNL skit in which the former took the latter shopping. That meeting culminated in Davidson saying this: “I don’t even have mirrors in my house, because I don’t like my face.” Well, Davidson seems more comfy in his skin from the looks of the above meeting, and Ali Wong mentions “vaginal rejuvenation” for some reason. Let’s hope that’s not a prescribed style tip.

Netflix will release the following episodes over the next few weeks: John Mulaney on 6/21; Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg on 6/24; Ali Wong on 6/27; Miranda Sings on 7/4; Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch on 7/11; and Pete Davidson on 7/18. The first Dressing Funny episode dropped on Friday, and it stars John Mulaney getting a “hypebeast makeover.” Enjoy!