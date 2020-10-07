The upcoming holiday season might be extra challenging to navigate this year with group gatherings remaining a bad idea for months to come. What will you do to fill those hours? Netflix has you covered with sleighs full of content, including the traditional and not-so-typical holiday offerings.

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including Dolly Parton’s delight of a Christmas gift to the world. Kurt Russell will return as the coolest Santa around to help put a stop to all the mayhem-loving grinches out there, and Shondaland’s bringing us a dance-filled wonderland while Emma Roberts has the festive-romcom corner all tied up. Oh, and expect aliens and a heist and more of The Great British Baking Show to counteract the Captain Underpants-loving young man in the next room.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for this holiday season.

Holidate (Netflix film streaming 10/28)

As unexpected as it sounds, McG produces this early arrival. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as two strangers who hate the holidays, so they pledge to be each other’s date for every blasted family-and-friends occasion for the next year. They have absolutely no romantic interest in each other, so you know how this will turn out, right? Well, Kristin Chenoweth co-stars, and she’s sure to spice things up.