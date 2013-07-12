Netflix Is Likely To Renew ‘Arrested Development’ For Season 5

Go away, get away, stay away, get away, get away, get away (indecision about Arrested Development returning to Netflix for season five, because according to Variety, it’s more likely than not to happen).
Netflix is currently in “conversations” the principals for a second season of Arrested Development, the Imagine Entertainment chief told Bloomberg News on Thursday.
Sources close to the situation emphasized that there are no active negotiations at present between Netflix and studio 20th Century Fox TV for a new round of episodes. But both sides expect a renewal to come together eventually given the success of the 15-episode revival that bowed in May.
One of the biggest hurdles to overcome is coordinating the schedules of busy cast members – including Jason Bateman, Portia di Rossi, Will Arnett and Tony Hale – most of whom are under contract for other TV series gigs. It’s expected that the earliest new Arrested episodes could be shot would be next summer. (Via)
To save money, the show could use a cheaper Paul Simon song than “The Sound of Silence.” Hell, “You Can Call Me A(na)l(rapist)” practically writes itself, especially with all the expensive green screen that can be employed.
Hopefully Franklin will be availiable for Season 5. I just hope his schedule is free.
Portia is busy? I would believe David Cross is busier than her and even Michael Cera in all his glory is too
How did you like your egg?
I said you were fine!
I know Hurwitz said that this season would be a prelude to the film, but I would rather see a Season 5 and 6 than a film. That would just give us much more time to spend with the Bluths and I think would work out very well.
Season 4 was great and I must know what happens next!
A season is much more preferable.
It’s not if filming 7-ish hours of content means that the entire season will have the cast separated again. which, considering that nothing has changed from a year ago, that it would.
#sixseasonsandamovie
NETFLIX LOVE ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT!
This is good news and all, but I think they Hurwitz REALLY needs to shit or get off the pot with the movie. Like, make a fucking decision right now.
Season 4 was very clearly building towards an AD movie dealing with the production of the Bluth movie. If he’s still wanting to do a movie but decides to do another season first, that’s even more wheel spinning. Which, let’s be honest, as great as season 4 was it was a LOT of wheel spinning.
So, either decide to do a movie and make that the main priority and then after that is out discuss future seasons or scrap the movie altogether and just do a full time tv show. In theory I’d prefer just the show, but if future seasons are going to be like season 4 with the cast separated for 2/3 of it then that’s just not worth it. I liked season 4, but I don’t want to see something like that for more than one experimental season. if the show continues it needs to go back to a true ensemble piece.
Sounds like normal Hollywood to me.
Taste the happy, Michael!
Has there been any news on a season 4 DVD release?
I’m sorry. The Paul Simon clip was the only funny bit in that last season. Netflix nearly killed one of the best comedies ever. Please don’t make any more half-arsed attempts at new Arrested Decelopment episodes, Netflix, unless you can get all the cast and a script that is actually funny. Personally, I’d rather they left this show now, than ruin its memory any more.
