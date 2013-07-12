Netflix Is Likely To Renew ‘Arrested Development’ For Season 5

Go away, get away, stay away, get away, get away, get away (indecision about Arrested Development returning to Netflix for season five, because according to Variety, it’s more likely than not to happen).

Netflix is currently in “conversations” the principals for a second season of Arrested Development, the Imagine Entertainment chief told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Sources close to the situation emphasized that there are no active negotiations at present between Netflix and studio 20th Century Fox TV for a new round of episodes. But both sides expect a renewal to come together eventually given the success of the 15-episode revival that bowed in May.

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome is coordinating the schedules of busy cast members – including Jason Bateman, Portia di Rossi, Will Arnett and Tony Hale – most of whom are under contract for other TV series gigs. It’s expected that the earliest new Arrested episodes could be shot would be next summer. (Via)

To save money, the show could use a cheaper Paul Simon song than “The Sound of Silence.” Hell, “You Can Call Me A(na)l(rapist)” practically writes itself, especially with all the expensive green screen that can be employed.

(Via Variety)

