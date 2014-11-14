Netflix Is In Negotations To Save Yet Another Beloved Canceled Series

Two months ago, when A&E made the surprising decision to cancel one of its most watched shows, Longmire, I wrote a piece suggesting that saving the series would be the smartest financial decision Netflix has ever made (at least in its programming). The reason why it was canceled is the very reason why it would be valuable to the streaming service: Because the median age of its huge audience (5.6 million viewers, or more viewers than Justified, New Girl, Suits, Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire) is 60.
That median age is not good for cable television, where the 18-49 demo is still the one most prized by advertisers, but on Netflix, they are not beholden to advertisers, and those 5.6 million old people are a huge, untapped market for Netflix. It’s a savvy way to attract an age group that probably doesn’t include a lot of Netflix subscribers.
Nearly three months after its cancelation, Netflix is apparently listening. According to Deadline, they are in deep negotiations to pick up the series for a fourth season, although it’s not quite a done deal yet.
Sources caution that negotiations between Netflix and Longmire producer Warner Horizon have been tricky, and there is a chance that a final agreement may not be reached, though there is a will on both sides and insiders are hopeful. If a deal closes, Season 4 of Longmire eyes a tentative March production start date.
It really would be a smart move. While Netflix has done a great job of cultivating a high-income adult audience with shows like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards, and the young audience with the upcoming Richie Rich and Lemony Snicket series (plus their deal with Disney), this will allow them to hit another untapped market with disposable income and a lot of loyalty.
Oh, and also, it means more Katee Sackhoff. The world can never get enough Katee Sackhoff.
Source: Deadline
Beloved series. Longmire.
Okay.
I’m just glad there were no comparisons to Terriers or AD. Those would be true fightin’ words.
Also, this hype for Katee Sackhoff is a bit ridiculous.
Yeah, it’s a pure clickbait — Community is beloved. Chuck was beloved. They had engaged fanbases. Longmire had bunch of retired folk from Florida.
I enjoyed Longmire and I’m 33. But to each his own I suppose.
You guys obviously have never seen Longmire. It can be pretty badass at times. Just because a show isn’t “geeky” doesn’t mean it isn’t beloved.
If you watched it, you really enjoyed it. It’s a procedural with characters and outcomes not usually found in other procedurals.
Longmire was a great show with strong characters in a setting not usually found on TV. I may finally have to get Netflix streaming.
Kinda looks like Andrea from Walking Dead, so that’s a automatic turn off
Longmire is great! Very beloved by me. I’m 25 and have been watching since it first aired. Also Katee Sackhoff is totally not Andrea from The Walking Dead.
My wife and I are in our early 30’s, and we loved Longmire.
So much hate for Longmire but in watching every episode, you definitely see a transformation to fit more of a Breaking Bad/Justified demographic. Especially with this past season…shit gets daaaaark.
I’m probably older than most of the commenters here, but I consider myself pretty up-to-speed on pop culture/TV/comics/movies/music/whatever.
But this is the first time I’ve even heard of this show.
Age?
@Paul from the Gump: Age 42. From 18-30 I worked in radio, newspapers, TV and ran a record store for a stretch. I am by no means sheltered when it comes to pop culture. Hell, I’ve been subscribing to Entertainment Weekly and Rolling Stone since the early 1990s.
But I gave up on network TV over a year ago. I torrent the few shows I enjoy and I watch NF for the rest.
It’s probably a “tyranny of choice” issue where there are simply too many options nowadays to be able to absorb information about everything.
42 isn’t that old, dude.
Obviously it is to him!
Katee Sackhoff kind of looks like Marv from Sin City, except attractive. Im feeling very conflicted right now.
Having an awkward-not-so-awkward boner?
I get that too. When watching Ronda Rousey fights.
Actually if this keeps sakhoff away from doing captain marvel it might mean less katee sakhoff.
They will never cast her as Capt. Marvel, she’s too old (Hollywood standards) now.
“The world can never get enough Katee Sackhoff.”
I think a lot of us could’ve done without her role in 24.
It was beloved by me. And for once, Rowles is on the money. If Netflix picks up Longmire, there is a good chance I’ll have to break down and get a Netflix subscription.
Word.
Guess I’m in the older demographics watching Longmire. I loved the show.
im sure we aree getting better news cant wait till mARCH hope it works..hip hip hooray
rerally miss it
got a netflis subscript just to watch Longmire/glades
Longmire was the best series on TV, one of the few that my husband and I both LOVED. Okay – we are past 60. And we’ve had a Netflix account for years.
I wish they’d pick up Star Gate Universe. THAT would be awesome.
Seconded!
x3
I am in my thirties and I love this show. It might be slow but it is intricate with excellent characters with plenty of depth and I only wish more shows on tv can take the time to develop characters the way this show did. And also… what the hell Branch Connelly! I need to know what the hell happened. Major Dad is a bad bad man!
When Longmire was first cancelled, there was a twitter campaign to try and save it. I thought that was ironic, given the median age of viewers was around 60. Good for Netflix to try and save it. It sometimes suffers from god-awful writing but a great cast of actors.
Opposed to a cast of dockworkers?
I just turned 40 and love this show, glad it may have a chance for a 4th season. This nonsense about the demo being too old…I have more money to spend on nonsense than I did 10-15 years ago….I don’t get it. I figure the older people are the more disposable income they have to buy the crap that is peddled on ads.
What the H is wrong with A&E???? They cancel all their best shows and leave stupid crap like Duck Dynasty and that Smo jerk on! First The Glades, now this. Ditto what Chris Clemente said about the demo and money. Must be 20-somethings running A&E these days. I give up on that station. Too bad there isn’t a HATE button on their FB page :-D .
Longmire is the best tv show in a long time. I have found any ages watch this and couldn’t get enough. Would love Netflix forever if they saved it
I hope it works we miss the good shows
I want to see a Lethal Weapon reboot with Katee Sackhoff as Murtaugh and Ronda Rousey as Riggs.
[fc06.deviantart.net]
Ok, so i’ve heard good things about this show. But why oh why didn’t #Netflix save #Revolution ????
Oof…I blame Charlie
They have.
Thank You Netflix……Hopefully everything goes well with the negotiations. Longmire is a really great show and A&E was a total ass….
Older people often have a better handle on what is good television and what isn’t. Longmire is an excellent show. I am looking forward to seeing it come back. I have really missed it. A&E lost some viewer’s over this. I am one of them. Takes smart people to recognize that A&E’s loss is someone else’s gain.
Vic was annoying, worst part of the show. Wife and I loved the rest. Yay Netflix. Hopefully the quality doesn’t go into the shitter like when DirecTV did those last two seasons of Damages. Guh, trash.
Can’t really compare Netflix originals to that time DirecTV tried to salvage Damages. Especially with what is happening right now with Amazon and Hulu, Netflix has to stay on top of its game. Bringing Longmire into its roster will open up possibilities that probably would be censored if attempted on A&E.
The greatest part about Netflix is you can change regions around, I.e. USA Netflix with the most content, and other regions with Gems such as DE region that has the Big Bang Theory..on so on,see thevpn.guru/netflix-proxy-region-how-to-change-dns-vpn and all that for one Netflix subscription
Do Firefly, go go go go!
Also, Enterprise, I’d like to see a return of Enterprise actually.
Looks like I can kiss A&E goodbye and start watching NefFlix since my wife has that . Great show being cancelled …… Poor management decision !
Um, Longmire has been on Netflix for some time now. I’ve already binged on the first 3 seasons.
oops, I meant first 2 seasons
60 is old? Are you like 2 years old?