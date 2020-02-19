Spring will arrive soon, and ahead of the annual regrowth of nature, Netflix is unleashing a barrel full of original new content. First up, the subdued colors of Ozark will return to put Jason Bateman back in the occasional driver’s seat as well as his starring role. There’s also some up coming comedy specials worth highlighting, along with a wealth of other TV series and movies (both original and licensed) coming your way as well.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this March.
Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/27)
We’ve got a six-month time jump with the casino fully operable but Marty and Wendy battling over the family’s destiny. Marty, naturally, wants to play things safe. Wendy, on the other hand, has some big dreams, which are fueled by a sketchy alliance with a drug cartel leader. Not wonderful, and things get even messier when Wendy’s brother rolls into town. Jason Bateman and Julia Garner are still acting their hearts out here, but the colour palette is sure to remain a dreary one.
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix comedy special streaming 3/3)
Netflix hasn’t issued an official trailer for this special, so please enjoy this video clip of Taylor Tomlinson’s last (high-spirited) appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In this special, she’ll discuss how she’s leaving the mistakes of her early 20s behind her (and tell us why why your twenties are not truly “the best years of your life”) in her very first hour-long comedy special.
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix film streaming 3/10)
A trailer hasn’t yet materialized for this special either, so here’s a reminder of how Maron’s 2017 Netflix special (Too Real) went down. This time around, he’ll be sardonically digging into religion, technology, celebrity status, and maybe some politics as well. Maron loves to tell it straight, so sit down for this one.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March:
Avail. 3/1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Avail. 3/3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Avail. 3/4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Avail. 3/5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Avail. 3/6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
Avail. 3/8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
Avail. 3/10:
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Avail. 3/11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
Avail. 3/12
Hospital Playlist
Avail. 3/13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
Lost Girls
The Valhalla Murders
Avail. 3/15
Aftermath
Avail. 3/16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Avail. 3/17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
Avail. 3/18
Lu Over the Wall
Avail. 3/19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
Avail. 3/20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
Avail. 3/23
Sol Levante
Avail. 3/25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
Avail. 3/26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox
Avail. 3/27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March:
3/3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
3/4
F the Prom
3/7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
3/9
Eat Pray Love
3/14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection Classic Collection 3
3/15
Coraline
3/17
Being Mary Jane Season 1-4
3/19
The L Word Season 1-6
Zodiac
3/24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
3/30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc. Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West