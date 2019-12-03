What would happen if a charismatic figure emerged today and performed alleged miracles in the age of social media and 24/7 global news? Well, there would be mass chaos, and not the pleasant variety suggested by Bill Murray in Ghostbusters (cats and dogs getting along, and so on). Instead, we’d likely end up with something like this trailer for Netflix‘s Messiah, a series that follows a mysterious figure (portrayed by Mehdi Dehbi), who appears to be traveling the world without effort to perform said miracles.

Naturally, such a figure would be treated with a necessary and enormous dose of skepticism by authorities. So, Michelle Monaghan’s CIA officer is attempting to shut things down while determining whether this guy is a con-man or, as his followers claim, the second coming. The trailer shows off a compelling whirlwind of speculation, and given that this series drops on January 1, Netflix probably has timing on its side while whipping its own followers into a frenzy. From the synopsis:

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he’s performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure. Geller must race to unravel the mystery of whether he really is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.

The thriller series promises to be both provocative and suspenseful and also stars Tomer Sisley as an Israeli intelligence officer and John Ortiz as a Texas preacher, along with Stefania LaVie Owen, Sayyid El Alami, Jane Adams, Melinda Page Hamilton, Wil Traval, Fares Landoulsi, Dermot Mulroney, and Beau Bridges.

Messiah will stream on January 1, 2020, and these photo stills are … something.