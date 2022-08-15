For quite some time now, Netflix has been going back and forth on the idea of releasing its original content in a digestible way. The streamer has dabbled with this concept, releasing some reality shows on a weekly basis, or splitting seasons in half in order to stretch out the content as much as physically possible (and to keep people making memes about said shows). Now, it seems like the site will actually try to implement some sort of staggered episode releases, beginning in October with some spooky fall programs.

Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming anthology series Cabinet Of Curiosities will premiere the first two episodes on October 25th, with two new episodes dropping daily until October 28th. It will be a part of the streamer’s Netflix and Chills Halloween event, which will feature a handful of new and old spooky titles.

Cabinet Of Curiosities is a collection of eight chilling tales, each by a different talented director. In the first look trailer, del Toro explains the inspiration behind the series, which features classically creepy tales. Via the synopsis:

With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.

Del Toro served as creator and executive producer of the spooky series, which features tales from Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), along with many more. Here is a rundown of the current lineup from a Netflix press release: