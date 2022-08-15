For quite some time now, Netflix has been going back and forth on the idea of releasing its original content in a digestible way. The streamer has dabbled with this concept, releasing some reality shows on a weekly basis, or splitting seasons in half in order to stretch out the content as much as physically possible (and to keep people making memes about said shows). Now, it seems like the site will actually try to implement some sort of staggered episode releases, beginning in October with some spooky fall programs.
Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming anthology series Cabinet Of Curiosities will premiere the first two episodes on October 25th, with two new episodes dropping daily until October 28th. It will be a part of the streamer’s Netflix and Chills Halloween event, which will feature a handful of new and old spooky titles.
Cabinet Of Curiosities is a collection of eight chilling tales, each by a different talented director. In the first look trailer, del Toro explains the inspiration behind the series, which features classically creepy tales. Via the synopsis:
With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds. Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.
Del Toro served as creator and executive producer of the spooky series, which features tales from Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), along with many more. Here is a rundown of the current lineup from a Netflix press release:
Dreams in the Witch House: Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing), DJ Qualls (Turning Point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin), based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen).
Graveyard Rats: David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass).
Lot 36: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), based on an original story by del Toro, and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem).
Pickman’s Model: Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), and Oriana Leman (The Whale) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve),based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter).
The Autopsy: F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman), based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).
The Murmuring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).
The Outside: Kate Micucci (The Little Hours) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).
The Viewing: Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key) and Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.
While this isn’t the first time Netflix has been experimenting with its release schedule, it does signify a shift in how they are releasing new content that might keep more fans on board for longer. More fans mean more viral memes and more bizarre tie-in content! A win for everyone.