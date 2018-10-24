Netflix

November’s nearly here and along with a distinct chill in the air, we’re also getting a slew of new Netflix films and shows to keep us warm on the long, cold, lonely nights. Well, at the very least, this month’s lineup will keep us bingeing.

The streaming platform’s churning out a host of films, shows, and returning favorites this month, with a little something for every kind of cinephile. Chris Pine stars in a Scottish epic, Robin Wright returns to reign chaos on House of Cards, a new Narcos brings us a stylish villain in Diego Luna, and the Coen brothers present their wild and whacky Western. And of course, there’s plenty of holiday fare, most notably a Netflix film that sees Kurt Russell playing Santa Clause. We know it’s hard to keep up with everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix each month so here’s a rundown of what’s happening on the streaming platform this November.

ARRIVING

Outlaw King (Netflix film streaming 11/9)

Chris Pine goes full-on Braveheart in this historical action epic about Scottish nobleman Robert the Bruce who led a rebellion against England. Pine plays the famous “Outlaw King,” a soft-spoken good guy who thwacks his enemies with his ax and believes in freedom for Scotland above all else. His sidekick, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is a bit more complicated, a nobleman looking to win back his title through bloodshed. There’s plenty of the expected fare here: beards, Scottish brogue, majestic scenery, men wrestling in the mud, and Chris Pine’s peen. Honestly, if you come for nothing else, come for Chris Pine’s peen.

House of Cards: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 11/2)

House of Cards picks up for its sixth and final season with the death of Frank Underwood and the crowning of Claire Underwood, a character possibly more suited to power than her devious husband. After Netflix fired Kevin Spacey of sexual assault allegations, the show needed a way to rid itself of his over-the-top antagonist so that Robin Wright could take her rightful place as Commander in Chief. It does this by giving us a juicy murder plot, one that probably won’t be solved until the end of the series. In the meantime, Claire battle against conservative adversaries (hello Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane) and takes some big swings because, well, why not? She’s got nothing to lose.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix series streaming 11/16)

Narcos is back and the tone is decidedly different from the series’ first few seasons. Instead of soberingly-dark tales of drug busts gone wrong, Narcos: Mexico looks to be giving us a stylishly fun re-imagining of the early days of Mexico’s drug war. Diego Luna plays the new big bad, a drug lord looking to expand his reach, while Michael Pena plays the fed tasked with busting his operation. Luna looks to be thoroughly enjoying playing the sleazeball gangster-type and since this new installment is set in the 80s, expect plenty of decadence, a killer soundtrack, and a ton of cocaine.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix film streaming 11/16)

The Coen brothers are back with a slick new Western romp, one that serves as an ode to all of the tropes present in Hollywood’s best Wild West adaptations. Split into six parts, each story is loosely connected though thematically and tonally different. Tim Blake Nelson stars as the titular hero, a sharpshooting songster who takes part in the film’s opening musical portion. From there we get stories of outlaws getting their due, prospectors mining for gold, ghostly hauntings, and wagon trails. Forgetting trying to follow the thread and just enjoy the ride with this one.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November:

Avail. 11/1/2018

Angela’s Christmas (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Avail. 11/2/18

Brainchild (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

House of Cards: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Holiday Calendar (NETFLIX FILM)

The Other Side of the Wind (NETFLIX FILM)

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/3/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Avail. 11/4/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Avail. 11/5/18

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/7/18

Into the Forest

Avail. 11/8/18

The Sea of Trees

Avail. 11/9/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La Reina del Flow (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Medal of Honor (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Outlaw King (NETFLIX FILM)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Drags (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Westside (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/12/18

Green Room

Avail. 11/13/18

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Oh My Ghost (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Warrior (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/15/18

May The Devil Take You (NETFLIX FILM)

The Crew (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/16/18

Cam (NETFLIX FILM)

Narcos: Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ponysitters Club: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Prince of Peoria (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (NETFLIX FILM)

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Princess Switch (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/18/18

The Pixar Story

Avail. 11/19/18

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/20/18

Kulipari: Dream Walker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Motown Magic (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sabrina (NETFLIX FILM)

The Final Table (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/21/18

The Tribe (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/22/18

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Christmas Chronicles (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/23/18

Frontier: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fugitiva (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sick Note (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sick Note: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Avail. 11/25/18

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Avail. 11/27/18

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/28/18

Pocoyo: Season 4

Avail. 11/29/18

1983 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (NETFLIX FILM)

Baby (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Death by Magic (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

F is for Family: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Happy as Lazzaro (NETFLIX FILM)

Rajma Chawal (NETFLIX FILM)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The World Is Yours (NETFLIX FILM)

Tiempo compartido (NETFLIX FILM)

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in November:

November 1:

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

November 12:

Anna Karenina

November 16:

Paddington

November 17:

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5