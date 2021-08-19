Around the time that Netflix announced that Kevin Smith was developing a He-Man series that would complete the story from the classic ’80s cartoon, the streaming giant also teased that an all-new He-Man series was in the works. Well, apparently, Netflix wasn’t messing around because the trailer is already here.

Titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the new series is markedly different from Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. While Revelation utilizes hand-drawn animated similar to Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender reboot, the new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series is a CG animated series that skews close to Trollhunters in both look and feel.

While He-Man has always been a mish-mash of medieval and sci-fi weaponry, this new series has a much more futuristic slant to it. It also seems aimed at younger audience than Revelation, so it’ll be interesting to see how angry nerds will react to this latest take on He-Man. (Spoiler alert: They’ll probably still be angry.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe starts streaming September 16 on Netflix.