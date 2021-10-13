Dave Chappelle may be enjoying the uproar caused by his trans jokes in his sixth Netflix special, but there are plenty who’ve disagreed with him. One was Terra Field, a Netflix who took to Twitter over the weekend to denounce the comic, saying his dehumanization of trans people like her leads to violence. On Monday, it was announced that Field was suspended, though Netflix claimed it was for another matter, not her tweets. A day later, Field and two colleagues suspended for the same reason were reinstated.

Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting. I've included the statement I requested below. I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I'm at. At the very least, I feel vindicated. pic.twitter.com/lYxemYgRkJ — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 13, 2021

As per Deadline, Field and her two co-workers were suspended after attending a meeting intended only for senior executives at the company. Field dropped part of the letter she received from top brass in a tweet bearing the news. In it, the company informed her that “our investigation did not find that you joined the QBR meeting with any ill intent and that you genuinely didn’t think there was anything with seeking access to this meeting. Additionally, when a director shared the link it further supported that this was a meeting that you could attend.”

“At the very least, I feel vindicated,” Field wrote.

When news broke of the suspensions on Monday, Netflix said it was “absolutely untrue” that Field’s had been over her tweets regarding Chappelle. “Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so,” they said in a statement.

In Chappelle’s latest — and reportedly last — Netflix special, entitled The Closer, the comic dedicates the final stretch to yet another round of anti-trans jokes. His defenders have claimed that pushback for such humor leads to unnecessarily destroyed careers, but just ask Chappelle, who did six specials for the streamer in four years, a number of them riddled with LGBTQ+ jokes, for which he was paid a princely sum.

(Via Deadline)