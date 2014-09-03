Netflix Shocks Everyone By Buying The Exclusive Rights To ‘Gotham’ Before It Even Airs

Netflix clearly wants us all to know they have a lot of cash burning a hole in their pockets. First they go out and pull off a monster deal for NBC’s The Blacklist at around $2 million an episode, a pretty noteworthy deal given the show’s success. But now word is out that the streaming giant has inked a deal for WB’s Gotham for around the same figure. From Variety:
The pact is unusual not only because the series has yet to air an episode but because WB is granting Netflix multi-territory rights as opposed to the typical country-by-country dealmaking.
“In this era of new business models and expanding windows, this is an unprecedented deal for our company and our industry,” said Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, in a statement.
Netflix proved its willing to take risks for what it perceives to be top-shelf content, as evidenced by the streaming service’s deal just last week with Sony Pictures Television for rights to the NBC drama “Blacklist,” which emerged as a hit during its first season.
Netflix ponied up a reported $2 million per episode to Sony for “Blacklist,” a sum sources say is is in the neighborhood of what each “Gotham” episode fetched. But while “Blacklist” was strictly a domestic deal, the global nature of the “Gotham” deal makes this a far more lucrative payout.
When they talk about the global appeal of Gotham, it makes a lot more sense. Then again, there is no Batman in this television series. The super villains they’re alluding to in the show have no real foil to give them a reason to exist, leaving you wondering where this show is going to go.
It’s going to get ratings, but the quality might not be there. I’m not one to knock a show before it even airs, but there’s little interest here for me aside from Donal Logue’s presence. It just seems like it’ll be nothing more than a parade of cameo appearances for Batman villains in the first season, which could be a shame if they don’t find a way to tell interesting stories within that.
If anything, Netflix doesn’t care. They’re willing to bet on the name factor winning out before even one episode airs on Fox. Possibly with a connection to the new slate of DC Comics films on the way, which could be a big deal.
This show would have more appeal if it was about the GCPD set during Batman’s career. That way they could occasionally get a ratings spike when Bats shows up and they could actually deal with supervillains. It seems so obvious that’s the best way to do it. Basically they should have just made Rucka and Brubaker’s Gotham Central.
I agree and I wonder if this will hurt cause depending on what night it’s on I might just see the pilot and unless it’s great wait for the netflix.
Maybe if batman was even a kind of myth like creature I would care but with just Gordon i can only muster a big ole meh
Like I said, I think there are interesting stories you could tell here. I just think it’s going to get overshadowed by the whole rogues gallery having to get TV time.
Honestly? Gotham Central was the show I wanted. Frankly the idea of Montoya and Bullock banging on doors in the dead of night looking for corrupt cops as the city evacuates because some one set off a bomb filled with Joker gas while Batman saves the day in the background is so awesome I kind of can’t accept this will be any good.
Seriously, if they wanted to make a cop show set in Gotham, the blueprint for the damn thing was already there. All the promos have done is to remind me of that Patton Oswalt bit.
Don’t get carried away – won’t be on Netflix until 2015
2015 is 3 months from now.
How about we follow young Perry White as he moves his way up through the ranks of the Daily Planet in “Metropolis”?
I like Batman but I hate children. This show gives me mixed feelings
This show isn’t on the air yet? I feel like I’ve been seeing clips and behind the scenes video for ever already.
How about a little of that cash to get SOA season 6 up? Instead of more f*cking superheroes? How about that?
So its Smallville without Clark Kent.
This will work, and they’ll on occassion flash to Bruce Wayne growing up. I see why they did it – Batman is expensive. Instead they can show the characters pre-costume and focus on already established characters. Think about it – Gordon versus Maroni with the dreary Gotham City setting, surrounded by corruption in the ranks and off-kilter criminals. It sounds great. Interesting at least. At the very least better than another Law and Order or CSI.
I know we are gonna keep going back to kid Bruce Wayne but like, what is there besides the teasing of, “oh man he’s already showing Batman qualities!” Unless they fast forward through time this show has a decade to go before he even goes on his international tour of learning how to be an ass-kicking detective. We’re gonna get a bunch of origin stories to bad guys, but how quickly will that last when we know none of them are going to be defeated or even reach their final form while we watch?
This might just be me talking, but I don’t think I’d want NETFLIX to announce they are going to buy my show since it pretty much just lets everyone know that they can just wait a year and binge watch it all at once without commercials.
Sure, they may do that already, but I was on the fence before and now, if I miss a show so what?
Who watches TV live with commercials?
“Possibly with a connection to the new slate of DC Comics films on the way, which could be a big deal.”
This is outright stupid on Netflix’s part if that is the calculation because DC has already stated that the tv shows are NOT in continuity with the movies. Now they could have been referring to Arrow and Flash only.
Netflix was smart to take on Marvel’s 4 enterprises. Those have developed a cult following in the comics and WILL be tied into the Marvel Cinematic film/tv Universe.
See, I’m optimistic about this being a quality show simply because Bruno Heller is writing it. “Rome” was one of the best-written, underrated shows out there.
So, does this mean Hulu will stop running commercials for Gotham now?
If by shocked you mean completely expected, (maybe not with this show but c’mon, we all know something like this was bound to happen)
for a second I thought it would only air on Netflix