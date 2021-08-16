Following the massive popularity of Netflix’s The Witcher, the streaming service has been quick to greenlight additional shows and movies set in the novel-turned-video game series’ land of monsters, magic, and coin-tossing. Among these is The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series starring actress Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Star Trek Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians) that follows Yeoh’s character, Scían, as she “launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.” While we might not know much about what this quest entails just yet, we do know Scían will surely need some help on the way. Luckily for us, Netflix has finally announced who’s joining the party.

According to Variety, ten new cast members — as well as two directors — have been attached to The Witcher: Blood Origin. Mirren Mack is set to play Merwyn, Lenny Henry will play Balor, Jacob Collins will play Eredin, Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré, Huw Novelli will play Callan, of “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills will play Meldof, Amy Murray will play Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis will play Brían, Zach Wyatt will play Syndril, and last but not least, Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, both Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed, The Last Kingdom) and Vicky Jewson (Close, Born of War) are set to direct three episodes each of the six-episode mini-series.

As you can see — and much unlike Yeoh — nearly all of the new additions to The Witcher: Blood Origin are fresh faces with just a handful of roles to their names. Furthermore, while their character names have been given, we really don’t have much of an idea how exactly they’ll fit into the Elven world set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. What we do know is that the upcoming series is actually covering one of the most mysterious and profound events to happen in The Witcher series: The Conjunction of the Spheres.

The Conjunction of the Spheres refers to the cataclysmic event in which the infinite universes existing in the world of The Witcher collided into one another, creating multidimensional rifts that allowed supernatural creatures and magic to enter the previously mundane world. This event essentially birthed magic into the world and created the need for Witchers such as everyone’s favorite, Geralt of Rivia.

As of right now, no release date has been set for The Witcher: Blood Origins, which is set to begin filming in the United Kingdom this fall. However, you can catch Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier when The Witcher returns December 17 over on Netflix.