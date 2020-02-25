Netflix Is Finally Revealing Some Of Its Viewing Data (But Not Too Much)

Netflix has always been cagey about releasing viewing data, which is a polite way of saying they barely release any. Essentially the public has no way how many people are watching what. The only times they do reveal viewing numbers is if they’re astronomically high, as in the case of Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and, despite a running time so long it fueled endless awards season yuks, The Irishman — and then you have to trust that they haven’t inflated or even made up those stats.

That’s about to change — sort of. As per Deadline, Netflix announced on Monday the launch of a daily Top 10, listing the ten most watched films and series on any given day. It’s a service they’ve already been doing in Mexico and the U.K. over the last six months, and now it’s time to bring it to the U.S. of A.

As per their blog post, the list will take the form of yet another row, though where this row is in relation to all the others (like “New Releases,” “Continue Watching,” or “Goofy TV Shows”) will “vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you.” Moreover, titles that crack the upper echelon will be affixed with an honorary red badge in the top right corner, bearing the words “Top 10.”

Netflix has long had a more vague “Popular on Netflix” row, and even one for “Trending Now.” And keep in mind, the streamer is still only bragging about its top shelf successes, not offering any hard data nor copping to any failures. All in all, it’s a step in the right direction, if only a baby step.

