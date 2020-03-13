As the realities of the coronavirus pandemic continue to hit America the entertainment industry is coming to grips with what may be an extended pause of its own. A number of movies have seen their releases pushed to the fall, such as Mulan and No Time To Die, the latest James Bond film.

We’ve also learned that some TV shows will also be put on pause, and now two major companies are hitting the brakes on production for at least a few weeks. John Koblin of the New York Times reported on Friday that Netflix is halting production on its scripted shows in in both the United States and Canada amid growing concern about the pandemic.

JUST IN: Netflix is halting production on all scripted TV series and films in the US and Canada for at least two weeks, two people briefed on the plans tell me. This will affect dozens of shows/movies. — John Koblin (@koblin) March 13, 2020

James Hibberd of Entertainment Weekly also reported that Warner Bros. is pausing production on dozens of shows over the next month.

Warner Bros. shutting down more than 70 TV shows over #coronavirus — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) March 13, 2020

A number of other shows have already been put on hiatus, including Riverdale. Others have cancelled international filming, such as the forthcoming Disney+ show The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Other shows have opted to not have studio audiences, such as game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and late night shows, some of which ultimately will end their recording runs a few weeks early.