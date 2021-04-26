Netflix
TV

Netflix’s ‘You’ Showrunner Has Promising News About The ‘Insanely Good’ Season 3

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Stalker Joe’s third round of terrorizing the world on Netflix’s You (formerly of Lifetime) apparently went smoothly (with Joe now officially on the hook with fellow homicidal maniac Love), at least from a production standpoint. That’s actually remarkable, considering all that the world’s going through and how countless movies and TV shows have repeatedly shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests. And it’s also good news for the show that’s based upon Caroline Kepnes’ novels, since fans are obsessed with the show that keeps ratcheting up its own batsh*t-crazy quotient. They’re also obsessed with Penn Badgley’s character to a point where it almost disturbs him. At least we know that we won’t be seeing a ghostlike Chris D’Elia on the show in the future, and there’s even more good news from showrunner Sera Gamble.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Gamble confirmed that shooting wrapped last Friday in Los Angeles, and somehow, “We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since.” She’s doing a justified “brag” here, although she’s partially attributing the statistic to “sheer luck” in addition to everyone staying diligent on set. In other words, it appears that no one on the You production had to pull a Tom Cruise in order for people to comply with virus protocols.

Gamble wasn’t done yet. She added that “the episodes are f*cking bonkers and the performances are insanely good.” Don’t ask her for more details yet, though: “That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.” There’s no Netflix release date as of yet, but fingers crossed to see more stalker comeuppance by the end of 2021. You can read Gamble’s full Twitter thread below.

