New ‘Game of Thrones’ Preview

A new teaser trailer for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” debuted before “Boardwalk Empire” last night (video below), and it looks like the show is going to be a pretty faithful adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s popular fantasy books.
Which is to say: I’m about halfway through the first book in the series, and I recognized most of the scenes shown in the trailer — you’ve got your basic punitive decapitation, a warrior who marries a 13-year-old girl, a lot of swordplay, some incest between twins (TWINCEST!), and a dwarf getting arrested. Reminds me of my last family reunion. (Awesome party, by the way.)
To tie it all together, I would like to see Margaret Schroeder get beheaded. KNOW YO’ ROLE, BITCH!
Sean Bean – Your go-to guy for Medieval swordsman or bumbling villain.
@Burnsy- in American TV he does, but for the Brits he usually plays the badass. I highly recommend you watch / read Bravo Two Zero.
Burnsy has not read A Game of Thrones. And that is ok. But Ned Stark is one of the most badass characters in the book. Winter is coming.
I haven’t read the book, but from the trailer I assume he’s a Medieval swordsman. He was a bumbling villain in Ronin, Airborne and National Treasure, among others. Next time I’ll elaborate on my quips about type casting.
The best part of the books is when you realize that SPOILER ALERT George RR Martin has no intent of ever tying up all these plot threads and will never complete the series.
@Burnsy- not that anyone is still reading this but I was agreeing with you on his typecasting but wanted to point out that his work on some of the lesser known BBC stuff, specifically the mini-series bravo two zero, is worth checking out.
I agree Enrico. Maggie didn’t mind when her old man stop trying to kill her, but did kill her baby, or when she did the movin on up thing with Nucksy. She is so hot, but come on Maggie, get your s@## together and live.
I’m having a hard time not reflexively hating this show since they canned their Preacher series earlier this year and among their reasons was that the theme was “too controversial”, IIRC.
Idiots.