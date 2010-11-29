New ‘Game of Thrones’ Preview

#HBO #Game of Thrones
11.29.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

A new teaser trailer for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” debuted before “Boardwalk Empire” last night (video below), and it looks like the show is going to be a pretty faithful adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s popular fantasy books.

Which is to say: I’m about halfway through the first book in the series, and I recognized most of the scenes shown in the trailer — you’ve got your basic punitive decapitation, a warrior who marries a 13-year-old girl, a lot of swordplay, some incest between twins (TWINCEST!), and a dwarf getting arrested. Reminds me of my last family reunion. (Awesome party, by the way.)

