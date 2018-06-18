Here’s Everything Coming To Amazon Prime In July

FX

Normally, Netflix is unloading their extensive summer slate around this time, but Amazon’s proving there’s more than one streaming platform bringing us some of the best in TV and film this year. The online retail giant has slowly been building its entertainment library over the years, churning out original series and housing some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Come July, if you’re an Amazon Prime member (and really, who isn’t these days), there will be more titles than ever to keep you comfortably seated in front of your television set. From quality cable dramas to sci-fi rom-coms, terrifyingly silent horror films and a bunch of classics squeezed in for good measure, here are some of the best offerings from Amazon for the month of July:

The Americans: Season 6 (7/29)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Americans follows Russian spies (Keri Russell and Mathew Rhys) posing as a married couple living in America, and while the missions are enjoyable, and the glimpse into the early 1980s is fascinating, the real pull in this show is the relationship drama, both between the married spies — who are often pulled between their love for one another and their love of country — an FBI agent (Noah Emmerich) who is pulled between his own relationship with his family and country, and the children of the Russian spies, pulled between their family and their love of America. Well-crafted, engrossing, and hypnotic, The Americans is one of best shows to exist on TV and it managed to pull off the impossible with its sixth and final season — giving fans a satisfying ending that more than lived up to expectations.

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (7/24)

This alien rom-com from Neil Gaiman and John Cameron Mitchell is poised to become a cult favorite amongst the sci-fi crowd. The film follows a young kid exploring the underground punk scene in 1970s London before meeting his alien crush, a girl named Zan (Elle Fanning) who takes him on an otherworldly adventure.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime in July:

Movies

July 1

20,000 Days On Earth (2004)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

All is Lost (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

And God Created Woman (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Angela’s Ashes (1999)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Barfly (1987)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue Chips (1994)

Body Count (1997)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Christmas Trade (2015)

Cronicas (2004)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Finding Bliss (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Ladybugs (1992)

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Mixed Signals (1997)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Ms. 45 (1981)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Next (2007)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

Our Nixon (2013)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Sahara (2005)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooter (2013)

Snake Eyes (1998)

State of Grace (1990)

Street Smart (1987)

Stripes (1981)

Switchback (1997)

The Act of Killing (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

The Eternal (1998)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Graduate (1967)

The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Monster Squad (1987)

The Twilight Saga (2008) (exclusive)

Trade (2007)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Waste Land (2010)

Witness (1985)

Woody Allen – A Documentary Parts 1 & 2 (2011)

Wooly Boys (2004)

Yelling to the Sky (2011)

Zodiac (2007)

July 8

Snowden (2016)

July 13

A Fly in the Champagne (2009)

Between Two Harbors (2015)

Innersection: Black (2013)

Innersection: Blue (2011)

Modern Collective (2009)

Ocean Driven (2015)

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (2016)

Winter Out West (2018)

July 14

The Forgiven (2017)

July 16

Cook Off! (2007)

Wanderland (2018)

July 20

Max Steel (2016)

July 24

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)

July 27

The Glass Castle (2017)

July 28

Friends with Kids (2012)

TV

July 1

21 Jump Street, Seasons 1-2

Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7

Damages, Seasons 1-5

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

The Closer, Seasons 1-7 (exclusive)

July 24

Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), Season 4a

July 29

The Americans, Season 6

Available to Rent on Prime Video

Movies

July 3

7 Days in Entebbe (2018)

Beirut (2018)

Blockers (2018)

July 6

You Were Never Really Here (2017)

July 10

A Quiet Place (2018)

Available for to Stream on Prime Video Channels

Movies

July 7

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, STARZ (2017)

Justice League, HBO (2017)

July 14

Battle of the Sexes, HBO (2017)

July 21

The Snowman, HBO (2017)

July 28

Victoria & Abdul, HBO (2017)

TV

July 1

Power, STARZ, Season 5

July 8

I’m Dying Up Here, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO