Here’s Everything New On Disney+ In July 2020

So many streaming services, so many of these “new to” lists to keep things organized.
We’re not complaining — not when we get more Star Wars content and a Hamilton viewing — but we are saying that maybe you should be bookmarking these guides for future reference. Because the shows, they’re a comin.’ Here’s everything new on Disney+ this month, including a bunch of family-friendly fare to keep the tiny humans entertained during quarantimes.
Hamilton (streaming 7/3)
Probably one of the biggest releases since Disney launched its streaming service, this live-recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical was set to drop much later, but the corporate overlords smiled down upon us mere peasants and gave us a gift during this quarantine. Hamilton has become a cultural phenomenon, a creative benchmark, and whether you managed to score tickets to the live version or not, this is a must-watch.
Solo: A Star Wars Story (streaming 7/10)
Look, this film got a bad rap when it came out. It suffered a lot of setbacks and definitely has some tonal issues, but it also took a risk with a Star Wars property, and that’s a rare thing so we’ll overlook the negatives and focus on what works here. And a lot works. Solo answers the question: What if Star Wars did a heist film set in space? The answer: It’d be a pretty darn good time. The film follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he joins with a group of intergalactic smugglers in order to pay off a debt to a notorious gangster. He meets Chewie, Lando Calrissian, and a few other notable characters along the way. Not the best origin story, but it’s a hell of a ride.
Here’s everything new on Disney+ in July:
Avail. 7/3
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life: Episode 109
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 135
One Day at Disney: Episode 131
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 108
Avail. 7/10
Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Gigantosaurus
Secrets of the Zoo
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 136
One Day at Disney: Episode 132
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 109
Avail. 7/17
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 137
One Day at Disney: Episode 133
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 110
Avail. 7/24
Wild Congo
Wild Sri Lanka
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 138
One Day at Disney: Episode 134
Avail. 7/31
Alaska Animal Rescue
Animal Showdown
Best Job Ever
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue
King Fishers
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest
What Sam Sees
Muppets Now: Episode 101
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 139
One Day at Disney: Episode 135