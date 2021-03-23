Here’s Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In April 2021

Clear your binge-watching schedules because HBO Max dropped its April listings, and there’s a ton of cool TV and movies coming our way.
We’re talking steampunk fantasy series like The Nevers, Black Mirror-esque rom-com sagas like Made For Love, Mortal Kombat blockbusters, and a Kate Winslet-starring limited crime drama. And that’s really only a peek at all of the entertainment the streaming platform plans to deliver this month. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this April.
The Nevers (HBO series premiering 4/11)
This new steampunk fantasy series set in Victorian London follows a group of people known as the Touched — mostly women with abnormal abilities given to them by way of a mysterious supernatural event. Outlander star Laura Donnelly leads the group as a brawling widow named Amalia True who, with help of her friend and inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), tries to protect their kind from those who fear their gifts.
Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros. film premiering 4/16)
Lewis Tan leads this new take on the beloved martial arts video game series playing a washed-up MMA fighter with a mysterious lineage who discovers he’s being hunted by a league of assassins. To protect himself and his family, he’ll have to join forces with a group of gifted fighters and compete in a high-stakes battled to defend Earth.
Mare of Easttown (HBO limited series premiering 4/18)
Kate Winslet plays a talented detective plagued by her own tragic past in this limited series that takes a look at the dark side of a close community.
Made For Love (HBO Max series premiering 4/1)
If the team from Black Mirror tried to do a rom-com, it’d look something like this. Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), plays Hazel, a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. But escaping her bad relationship is kind of hard with your Silicon Valley lover has implanted a chip in your brain.
Dates TBA:
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Series Premiere
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Series Premiere
Generation Hustle, Max Original Series Premiere
Piano Y Mujer (HBO)
Pray, Obey, Kill, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wahl Street, Max Original Series Premiere
Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max This April
Avail. 4/1
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam’s Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
Avail. 4/2
On the Spectrum
Avail. 4/3
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Avail. 4/4
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Avail. 4/5
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 4/6
Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
Avail. 4/7
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
Avail. 4/9
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 4/10
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 4/11
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 4/13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 4/15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Avail. 4/16
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Avail. 4/17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
Avail. 4/18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 4/20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 4/22
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 4/23
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Avail. 4/24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Avail. 4/26
The Artist, 2011
Avail. 4/29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
Everything Leaving HBO And HBO Max This April
Leaving 4/11
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Leaving 4/15
Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Leaving 4/30
3 Godfathers, 1949
9½ Weeks, 1986
Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938
Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)
After Hours, 1985
An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
Being There, 1979
Bullitt, 1968
Bundle Of Joy, 1956
Can’t Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
The Candidate, 1972
Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)
Catwoman, 2004
Chasing Liberty, 2004
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Cimarron, 1960
Critters 2, 1988
Critters 4, 1992
Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
Diner, 1982
Dirt, 2017
The Exorcist, 1973
Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Get Carter, 1971
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Godzilla Vs. Kong, 2021
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
The Green Mile, 1999
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014
Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013
How The West Was Won, 1962
I Am Sam, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Jonny Quest, 1964
Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972
Josie And The Pussycats, 1970
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
The Looney Tunes Show, 2011
Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
Ma, 2019 (HBO)
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Mildred Pierce, 1945
Mister Roberts, 1955
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Dog Skip, 2000
My Favorite Year, 1982
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
The Neverending Story, 1984
New Jack City, 1991
New Looney Tunes, 2015
New York Minute, 2004
Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Paddington Bear, 1989
Patriots Day, 2016
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Pride And Prejudice, 1940
Private Benjamin, 1980
Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
Reversal Of Fortune, 1990
Rio Bravo, 1959
Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)
School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981
The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
The Secret Garden, 1993
She’s All That, 1999
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Son Of The Mask, 2005
Space Cowboys, 2000
Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967
Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
Under Siege, 1992
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)
Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
The Wild Bunch, 1969
The Wind And The Lion, 1975
The Yogi Bear Show, 1988