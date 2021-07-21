Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For August 2021

A handful of huge premieres are landing on HBO and HBO Max this August.

A couple of DC comic offerings — including James Gunn’s totally out-there Suicide Squad relaunch — make up a bulk of the action, but Hugh Jackman’s got a sci-fi thriller that looks intriguing too. All that plus an Obama doc and the series finale of The White Lotus are what subscribers have to look forward to this month. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 8/5)

James Gunn assembles a motley crew of some of the worst comic book characters in the superhero verse to take on a giant starfish in this DC offering. It looks weird AF, it’s got a talented cast led by Margot Robbie, John Cena, and Idris Elba, and oh yeah, King Shark will be there. Why wouldn’t you want to watch this thing?

Titans: Season 3 Premiere (Max Original streaming 8/12)

Batman’s officially retired, Dick Grayson has assumed the mantle of Nightwing, and a new villain is causing all kinds of trouble for the Teen Titans when the show’s third season finds its new home on HBO Max this month. A move to Gotham, the return of the Scarecrow, some Joker action — if you’re missing the OG world of Batman right now, this series is for you.

Reminiscence, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 8/20)

Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson star in this sci-fi thriller from Westworld creator Lisa Joy. Jackman plays a man (living in a pretty bleak future) who offers his clients a way to relive their fondest memories. Ferguson plays a mysterious woman named Mae, who he falls in love with. But when Mae is implicated in a crime via someone else’s memories, Jackman’s Nick must go on a search for the truth courtesy of the past.

Avail. 8/1

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Avail. 8/2

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Avail. 8/3

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 8/5

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Avail. 8/6

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 8/7

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 8/8

A Different World

Avail. 8/10

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 8/12

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Avail. 8/14

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

Avail. 8/15

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Avail. 8/16

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

Avail. 8/17

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

Avail. 8/19

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

Avail. 8/20

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Avail. 8/22

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

Avail. 8/24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

Avail. 8/25

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

Avail. 8/26

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 8/28

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Leaving 8/5

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019

Leaving 8/11

A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Against The Wild, 2014

Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016

Blue Valentine, 2010

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

The Escape Artist, 1982

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016

La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014

Love and Sex, 2000

Mistress, 1992

Mother’s Day, 2012

Tender Mercies, 1983

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

Turtle Tale, 2018

Leaving 8/14

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

Leaving 8/15

Joker, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Leaving 8/27

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving 8/29

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Leaving 8/30

Serendipity, 2001

Leaving 8/31

54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)

40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

August Rush, 2007

Babe, 1995 (HBO)

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)

The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Blade, 1998

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blow, 2001

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Cannery Row, 1982

Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Clifford, 1994 (HBO)

Closer, 2004

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Countdown, 1968

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dave, 1993

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997

Frequency, 2000

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Heidi, 2005

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)

Innerspace, 1987

Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

Jackie Brown, 1997

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Let’s Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)

Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Look Who’s Talking, 1989

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Mr. Nanny, 1993

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Ocean’s 11, 1960

The Omega Man, 1971

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996

Pinocchio, 2012

Point Blank, 1967

Popstar, 2005

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Running on Empty, 1988

Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 1937

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Some Came Running, 1958

South Central, 1992

Spies Like Us, 1985

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)

Striptease, 1996

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sweet November, 2001

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983