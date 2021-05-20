Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For June 2021

HBO Max just dropped its lineup of movies and TV shows fans can stream in June, and if you haven’t already, this is the month to hit that subscribe button.

A ton of content is landing on the streaming platform — think all of the Harry Potter films and a handful of classic comedies — but we’re most excited for the originals HBO and HBO Max have in store. Another Conjuring flick, a second season of the uber-cool Betty, and the long-awaited debut of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In The Heights are the highlights this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this June.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 6/4)

The Warrens are back in this long-awaited third installment of James Wan’s original, bone-chilling franchise, and they’re taking on their most infamous case yet — one based on a true story, no less. The couple ditches their typical paranormal investigating to take on the case of Arne Johnson, the first man in US history to plead “not guilty” for reasons of demonic possession.

Betty: Season 2 Premiere (HBO series streaming 6/11)

The coolest kids on TV return for a season set amidst the backdrop of the current pandemic. The crew is stepping firmly into adulthood, juggling jobs, romance, turf wars, and trying to find new places to skate, but they’ll have some conflict within the group to sort out if they hope to challenge the status quo.

In the Heights (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 6/11)

Lin Manuel-Miranda’s highly-anticipated Broadway-original-turned-blockbuster-musical debuts on HBO Max this month to make us forget about all of that Dear Evan Hansen nonsense. Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi, a charming bodega owner who dreams of escaping the city to his native Dominican Republic while the rest of his friends navigate their own journeys into adulthood.

Avail. 6/1

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

Avail. 6/2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Avail. 6/3

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

Avail. 6/4

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 6/5

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

Avail. 6/6

Rizzoli & Isles

Avail. 6/8

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

Avail. 6/9

Young Hearts, 2020

Avail. 6/10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Avail. 6/11

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Avail. 6/12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

Avail. 6/15

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 6/17

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

Avail. 6/18

Super Friends

Avail. 6/19

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 6/22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Avail. 6/24

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Avail. 6/25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

Avail. 6/29

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Leaving 6/5

Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020

ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020

Leaving 6/13

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Leaving 6/14

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving 6/19

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

Leaving 6/29

Galveston, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving 6/30

10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)

16 Blocks, 2006

All About The Benjamins, 2002

Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

Best In Show, 2000

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Big Fish, 2003

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Class, 1983 (HBO)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998

Dennis The Menace, 1993

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)

Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)

El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

The Getaway, 1972

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Inside Daisy Clover, 1966

Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)

La Bamba, 1987

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Legends Of The Fall, 1994

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lost In Space, 1998

Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003

Madeline, 1998

Malcolm X, 1992

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Mask Of Zorro, 1998

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Money Train, 1995

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)

My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

The Natural, 1984

Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)

No Country For Old Men, 2007

Pale Rider, 1985

Penelope, 1966

Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rock Star, 2001

RV, 2006

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Sex And The City (Movie), 2008

Sex And The City 2, 2010

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Soylent Green, 1973

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sunday In New York, 1964

Tejano, 2018 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

Thx 1138, 1971

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Victory, 1981

Wag The Dog, 1997

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)