Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For June 2021

HBO Max just dropped its lineup of movies and TV shows fans can stream in June, and if you haven’t already, this is the month to hit that subscribe button.
A ton of content is landing on the streaming platform — think all of the Harry Potter films and a handful of classic comedies — but we’re most excited for the originals HBO and HBO Max have in store. Another Conjuring flick, a second season of the uber-cool Betty, and the long-awaited debut of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In The Heights are the highlights this month.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this June.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 6/4)
The Warrens are back in this long-awaited third installment of James Wan’s original, bone-chilling franchise, and they’re taking on their most infamous case yet — one based on a true story, no less. The couple ditches their typical paranormal investigating to take on the case of Arne Johnson, the first man in US history to plead “not guilty” for reasons of demonic possession.
Betty: Season 2 Premiere (HBO series streaming 6/11)
The coolest kids on TV return for a season set amidst the backdrop of the current pandemic. The crew is stepping firmly into adulthood, juggling jobs, romance, turf wars, and trying to find new places to skate, but they’ll have some conflict within the group to sort out if they hope to challenge the status quo.
In the Heights (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 6/11)
Lin Manuel-Miranda’s highly-anticipated Broadway-original-turned-blockbuster-musical debuts on HBO Max this month to make us forget about all of that Dear Evan Hansen nonsense. Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi, a charming bodega owner who dreams of escaping the city to his native Dominican Republic while the rest of his friends navigate their own journeys into adulthood.
Avail. 6/1
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
Avail. 6/2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 6/3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
Avail. 6/4
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 6/5
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
Avail. 6/6
Rizzoli & Isles
Avail. 6/8
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
Avail. 6/9
Young Hearts, 2020
Avail. 6/10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Avail. 6/11
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Avail. 6/12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
Avail. 6/15
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 6/17
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
Avail. 6/18
Super Friends
Avail. 6/19
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 6/22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 6/24
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Avail. 6/25
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 6/29
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Leaving 6/5
Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
Leaving 6/13
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Leaving 6/14
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 6/19
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
Leaving 6/29
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving 6/30
10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 Blocks, 2006
All About The Benjamins, 2002
Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best In Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big Fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Class, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
Dennis The Menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends Of The Fall, 1994
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lost In Space, 1998
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money Train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The Natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Pale Rider, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
Righteous Kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rock Star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
Sex And The City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sunday In New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)