Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In March 2021

March marks a big month for HBO and HBO Max.

The streaming services are ushering in a handful of original series and some mind-blowing movie premieres to entertain audiences. We’re talking superhero-team-ups and monster-battles levels mind-blowing. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the Warner Bros. streaming service this month.

Godzilla vs. Kong, (Warner Bros. Film Premiere on HBO Max)

HBO Max delivers the monster fight of the century with this latest installment in the Godzilla and King Kong franchises. Kong’s in search of his true home, aided by scientists (Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgard), but he clashes with an enraged Godzilla, who’s been wreaking havoc on the planet for mysterious reasons. Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Bryan Tyree Henry also star in this one.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max Original Film Premiere)

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited cut of Justice League arrives this month, and though we’re still not sure whether to label it a four-part mini-series or a four-hour movie, we do know DC fans are in for an experience with this one. The plot is fairly similar to Joss Whedon’s earlier film, with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joining forces with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to create a team of superheroes ready to protect the world from intergalactic villains. As far as what’s new? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

Avail. 3/1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener-Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Avail. 3/3

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Avail. 3/4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Avail. 3/5

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Avail. 3/6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

Avail. 3/8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

Avail. 3/9

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 3/10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

Avail. 3/11

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

Avail. 3/12

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

Avail. 3/13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

Avail. 3/14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

Avail. 3/15

Infomercials

Avail. 3/16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Avail. 3/17

Superman: The Animated Series

Avail. 3/18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

Avail. 3/19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 3/20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Avail. 3/22

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

Avail. 3/23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

Avail. 3/26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

Avail. 3/27

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 3/30

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 3/31

