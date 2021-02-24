Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In March 2021

March marks a big month for HBO and HBO Max.
The streaming services are ushering in a handful of original series and some mind-blowing movie premieres to entertain audiences. We’re talking superhero-team-ups and monster-battles levels mind-blowing. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the Warner Bros. streaming service this month.
Godzilla vs. Kong, (Warner Bros. Film Premiere on HBO Max)
HBO Max delivers the monster fight of the century with this latest installment in the Godzilla and King Kong franchises. Kong’s in search of his true home, aided by scientists (Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgard), but he clashes with an enraged Godzilla, who’s been wreaking havoc on the planet for mysterious reasons. Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Bryan Tyree Henry also star in this one.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max Original Film Premiere)
Zack Snyder’s long-awaited cut of Justice League arrives this month, and though we’re still not sure whether to label it a four-part mini-series or a four-hour movie, we do know DC fans are in for an experience with this one. The plot is fairly similar to Joss Whedon’s earlier film, with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joining forces with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to create a team of superheroes ready to protect the world from intergalactic villains. As far as what’s new? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.
Dates TBA:
Isabel, Limited Series
Prodigal Son
Avail. 3/1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener-Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Avail. 3/3
Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 3/4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Avail. 3/5
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 3/6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
Avail. 3/8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
Avail. 3/9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 3/10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
Avail. 3/11
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
Avail. 3/12
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
Avail. 3/13
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
Avail. 3/14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
Avail. 3/15
Infomercials
Avail. 3/16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 3/17
Superman: The Animated Series
Avail. 3/18
Avail. 3/19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 3/20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Avail. 3/22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
Avail. 3/23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
Avail. 3/26
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
Avail. 3/27
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 3/30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 3/31
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Leaving HBO and HBO Max In March
Leaving 3/1
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 3/12
Vacation, 2015
Leaving 3/13
The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 3/14
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
Leaving 3/22
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 3/28
Tom & Jerry, 2021
Leaving 3/31
Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Michael, 1996
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)