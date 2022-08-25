Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For September 2022

HBO and HBO Max are giving us slim streaming pickings this month — which shouldn’t surprise anyone following the Warner Discovery merger drama. Still, we regret to inform you that, besides new episodes of House of the Dragon, a fresh season of Los Espookys, and that wild Elvis biopic, there isn’t much on the streaming platform that’s new. Well, unless you count the dozens of seasons of Fixer Upper. Seriously, how many shows do Chip & Joanna Gaines have?
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this September.
Los Espookys: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 9/16)
It’s been 86 3 long years since the first season of this genre-bending comedy series from Julio Torres aired and its return couldn’t come a moment too soon. This season the group looks to be investigating the mystery of a slain beauty queen with help from Kim Petras who is playing *checks notes* a Secretary of State.
Elvis (2022) (Warner Bros. film streaming 9/2)
Austin Butler’s star-making turn as the King of Rock and Roll is reason enough to check out Baz Luhrman’s over-the-top musical biopic. But, we’d also argue that whatever the hell Tom hanks is doing in this thing is also … something to look at.
Here’s Everything Coming To HBO and HBO Max this month:
Avail. 9/1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Avail. 9/2
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Avail. 9/3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Avail. 9/4
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Avail. 9/5
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Avail. 9/7
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
Avail. 9/9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
Avail. 9/10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Avail. 9/12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Avail. 9/14
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Avail. 9/15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
Avail. 9/16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 9/17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Avail. 9/21
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Avail. 9/22
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Avail. 9/23
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Avail. 9/24
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Avail. 9/29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Avail. 9/30
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Content
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
Here’s Everything Leaving HBO and HBO Max This Month:
Leaving 9/4
Meet the Patels, 2014
Leaving 9/5
Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022
Leaving 9/8
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Leaving 9/9
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
Leaving 9/11
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving 9/14
Starting Life in Another World– (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World– (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016
Starting Life in Another World– (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World– (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016
Leaving 9/16
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving 9/17
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving 9/20
American Sniper, 2014
Leaving 9/24
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving 9/30
3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998
3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adaptation., 2002
American History X, 1988
An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Beef, 2020 (HBO)
Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
Buried, 2010
Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991
Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)
Contagion, 2011
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Dark Passage, 1947
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010
Double Trouble, 1967
El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Emma, 1996
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
Fired Up!, 2009
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
Genius, 2016 (HBO)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Giant, 1956
Girl Happy, 1965
Girls, Interrupted, 1999
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)
Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)
How Do You Know, 2010
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
It Could Happen to You, 1994
It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963
J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Last Night, 2011 (HBO)
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011
Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011
Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011
Lords of Dogtown
M*A*S*H, 1970
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006
Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)
Mary Reilly, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Next, 2007 (HBO)
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008
Nobody’s Fool, 1994
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Purple Rain, 1984
Radio Flyer, 1992
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Scary Movie, 2000
Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Soul Surfer, 2011
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Spinout, 1966
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Strike Up the Band, 1940
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girl, 1946
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Pirate, 1948
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Ultraviolet, 2006
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
Whiplash, 2015
Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Zookeeper, 2011