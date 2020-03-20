One highlight of this Coronavirus quarantine turning us all into hermits? There’s plenty of time to binge all of the new offerings from HBO. The network is pumping out some prestige originals and bringing back a favorite comedy series this month. First up is Mark Ruffalo’s limited series that sees him playing both leads. For those needing a laugh in these dark times, Issa Rae’s Insecure returns, and a new series from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this April.
I Know This Much Is True
Mark Ruffalo stars in this limited series adapted from Wally Lamb’s best-selling book. Ruffalo pulls double-duty, playing a set of identical twins with the series following their parallel lives. One suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, the other from PTSD, and both rely on each other to navigate their complicated family dynamics. Ruffalo will probably win an Emmy for this but even if not, it’s a gripping drama with a stellar cast.
Run
The team behind Fleabag (read: Phoebe Waller-Bridge) brings us this rom-com series starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever. The story follows a woman bored with her domestic life who receives a text from her college sweetheart and subsequently drops everything to meet him in New York to fulfill a pact they made 17 years earlier.
Insecure
Issa Rae’s critically-beloved comedy returns for another season this month and fans should expect plenty of romance drama this time around. Issa and Molly are dating roommates this season, which might put their own friendship to the test, while Issa’s business partner gets serious with her ex-boyfriend Lawrence.
Series Premieres:
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Premiere (4/5)
Insecure, Season 4 Premiere (4/12)
Run, Series Premiere (4/12)
Entre Hombre, Series Premiere (4/19)
Shadows, Season 3 (4/20)
We’re Here, Series Premiere (4/23)
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Premiere (4/27)
Series Finales:
High Maintenance, Season 4 Finale (4/3)
The Plot Against America, Series Finale (4/20)
Original Programming:
Bad Education (4/25)
Autism: The Sequel (4/28)
Theatrical Premieres:
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (4/1)
Galveston, 2018 (4/1)
Good Boys, 2019 (4/4)
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (4/11)
Stuber, 2019 (4/18)
Estrenos:
Ola De Crimenes (AKA Crime Wave), 2020 (4/3)
Pepito, 2019 (4/3)
Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)
The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)
Las Herederas (AKA The Heiresses), 2020 (4/17)
2019 Latinx Short Film Competition Winners:
Pepito, 2019 (4/3)
Slipping Into Darkness, 2019 (4/3)
The Serenade (AKA La Serenata), 2019 (4/3)
Starting April 1:
Alpha and Omega, 2010
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
Becoming Jane, 2007
Clockstoppers, 2002
Daylight, 1996
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Drop Dead Fred, 1991
The Family Stone, 2005
The Flintstones, 1994
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, 2000
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version), 2011
The Great Gilly Hopkins, 2015
The Judge, 2014
The Kids Are All Right, 2010
The Lovely Bones, 2009
Loving, 2016
Monte Carlo, 2011
The Nice Guys, 2016
The Predator, 2018
Slumdog Millionaire, 2008
Something Wild, 1986
Sophie’s Choice, 1982
Team America: World Police, 2004
Ulee’s Gold, 1997
War Dogs, 2016
Water for Elephants, 2011
Xanadu, 1980
Ending April 26:
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, 2008
Ending April 30:
Bruce Almighty, 2003
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2010
Cyborg, 1989
The Darkness, 2016
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
George of the Jungle, 1997
Good Boy!, 2003
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1993
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco, 1996
The Ladykillers, 2004
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
Men of Honor, 2000
The Mule, 2018
Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
My Soul to Take, 2010
The Object of My Affection, 1998
Out of Sight, 1998
Puss in Boots, 2011
Religulous, 2008
Rush Hour 2, 2001
The Parallax View, 1974
Upgrade, 2018
Welcome to Marwen, 2018
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018