Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO kicks off the month of August with the return of a sleeper hit, a new comedy, and a couple of blockbuster favorites. Succession returns to give fans more Roy family drama before Danny McBride’s dark comedy about a televangelist empire makes waves. In addition, Aquaman lands on the streaming platform this month in case superhero fatigue just hasn’t hit you yet. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this August.

Succession (season 2 premiere)

Succession was a surprise hit for HBO when it debuted last summer. Apparently, we all love watching the drama of a media mogul trying to secure his legacy while managing his truly terrible offspring. Season two picks up where we left off, with the family trying to cover up a murder, fend off a takeover, and buy out a rival conglomerate. Logan’s still battling health issues, Kendall’s still reeling from accidentally killing someone, Roman’s throwing out snarky comments at every turn, and Holly Hunter arrives to cause even more chaos.

The Righteous Gemstones (season premiere)

Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine team up to bring us a new dark comedy about another dysfunctional family. This time it’s the Gemstones, a wealthy brood of Jesus freaks who mask their greed and illegal activity with a bunch of “Amens” and tax writeoffs. McBride plays the heir apparent to this televangelist empire with Goodman playing his aging father and Devine rounding out things as the “edgy” one of the family as all three try to get rich and perform mass baptismals.