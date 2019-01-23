HBO

HBO knows we’re all spending more time indoors this month, which is why the network is giving us plenty to entertain ourselves with for the month of February.

First up is the season three finale of True Detective. It might not reach the level of genius that season one did, but Mahershala Ali is mesmerizing enough in the role of a tortured detective trying to solve a missing-persons case across decades that we can overlook some of the series’ missteps. Deadpool 2 also makes its way to the streaming platform this month with Ryan Reynolds reviving his foul-mouthed anti-hero and going head-to-head with a cyborg Josh Brolin. (That guy just loves f*cking things up.) The Mr. Rogers doc looks to be a guaranteed tearjerker when it arrives this month, and comedy fans will have a lot to laugh about when Last Week Tonight and 2 Dope Queens return.

We’ve got a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month. Good luck watching it all.

True Detective (season three finale)

True Detective ends its engrossing third season this month. If you haven’t caught up with the show yet, we’ve been churning out coverage — recaps, deep dives, case-file clues — in case you need a refresher before this thing wraps. Mahershala Ali’s Wayne Hays continues his search for what happened to two kids in the Ozarks, an investigation that spans decades and gives Ali plenty of room to show off his skill in front of the camera. This season is the closest we’ve gotten to the brilliance of the original installment, so here’s hoping the finale doesn’t disappoint.

Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds dons the spandex once more for this follow-up to the breakout superhero filth we can’t get enough of. The second film starts off rosy enough with Wade Wilson enjoying a successful career as a hitman and planning on starting a family with his girlfriend Vanessa, but then the movie fridges poor Morena Baccarin, Deadpool becomes suicidal, and eventually, he joins up with the X-Men, creating his own team of B-list superheroes. Things go south when he tries to help an unstable mutant kid with pyromania, and Josh Brolin shows up to, you guessed it, destroy everything just because he can. This is the rare instance where the sequel is as entertaining as the original.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Everyone’s favorite friendly neighbor gets the documentary treatment with this expose on the beloved TV icon. Fred Rogers left his mark on the world through his show, one that sought to bridge cultural, religious, and racial divides by teaching children the importance of kindness, acceptance, and compassion. He taught us all how to be better human beings, but the doc dives further, exploring the man behind the TV personality, a guy who fought Congress for funding for the arts and who left a legacy worth celebrating. Bring tissues for this one, folks.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

John Oliver returns for season six of his talk show series. The British host brings more of his trademark sarcasm and heavily-researched deep dives into political and cultural happenings. He’ll have plenty of material to work with thanks to the clusterf*ck that is the U.S. government at the moment, but watch out for viral segments that have nothing to do with the state of our union — think creating fake religious organizations and tax fraud.

2 Dope Queens

Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams and her partner in comedy, Phoebe Robinson, are back for another season of their brutally honest stand-up series, 2 Dope Queens. Based on the ramblings of their hit podcast, the show’s second season looks to follow the same format — the two women give what essentially amounts to an hour stand-up routine, dishing on everything from sex and romance in NYC to racial issues and political musings. They had some famous guests drop by last time, so chances are new A-listers will pop up.

Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in February:

Series Premieres:

Folklore, Series Premiere (2/1)

2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Premiere (2/8)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Premiere (2/18)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Premiere (2/18)

Series Finales:

True Detective, Season 3 Finale (2/24)

Original Programming:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2/9)

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2/12)

United Skates (2/18)

O.G. (2/23)

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It (2/23)

Theatrical Premieres:

Uncle Drew, 2018 (2/2)

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version), 2018 (2/16)

Breaking In (Extended Version), 2018 (2/23)

Estrenos:

Lullaby, 2018 (2/1)

Recreo, 2018 (2/1)

Locos De Amor 2 (Crazy In Love 2), 2018 (2/15)

