HBO knows we’re all spending more time indoors this month, which is why the network is giving us plenty to entertain ourselves with for the month of February.
First up is the season three finale of True Detective. It might not reach the level of genius that season one did, but Mahershala Ali is mesmerizing enough in the role of a tortured detective trying to solve a missing-persons case across decades that we can overlook some of the series’ missteps. Deadpool 2 also makes its way to the streaming platform this month with Ryan Reynolds reviving his foul-mouthed anti-hero and going head-to-head with a cyborg Josh Brolin. (That guy just loves f*cking things up.) The Mr. Rogers doc looks to be a guaranteed tearjerker when it arrives this month, and comedy fans will have a lot to laugh about when Last Week Tonight and 2 Dope Queens return.
We’ve got a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month. Good luck watching it all.
True Detective (season three finale)
True Detective ends its engrossing third season this month. If you haven’t caught up with the show yet, we’ve been churning out coverage — recaps, deep dives, case-file clues — in case you need a refresher before this thing wraps. Mahershala Ali’s Wayne Hays continues his search for what happened to two kids in the Ozarks, an investigation that spans decades and gives Ali plenty of room to show off his skill in front of the camera. This season is the closest we’ve gotten to the brilliance of the original installment, so here’s hoping the finale doesn’t disappoint.
Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds dons the spandex once more for this follow-up to the breakout superhero filth we can’t get enough of. The second film starts off rosy enough with Wade Wilson enjoying a successful career as a hitman and planning on starting a family with his girlfriend Vanessa, but then the movie fridges poor Morena Baccarin, Deadpool becomes suicidal, and eventually, he joins up with the X-Men, creating his own team of B-list superheroes. Things go south when he tries to help an unstable mutant kid with pyromania, and Josh Brolin shows up to, you guessed it, destroy everything just because he can. This is the rare instance where the sequel is as entertaining as the original.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Everyone’s favorite friendly neighbor gets the documentary treatment with this expose on the beloved TV icon. Fred Rogers left his mark on the world through his show, one that sought to bridge cultural, religious, and racial divides by teaching children the importance of kindness, acceptance, and compassion. He taught us all how to be better human beings, but the doc dives further, exploring the man behind the TV personality, a guy who fought Congress for funding for the arts and who left a legacy worth celebrating. Bring tissues for this one, folks.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
John Oliver returns for season six of his talk show series. The British host brings more of his trademark sarcasm and heavily-researched deep dives into political and cultural happenings. He’ll have plenty of material to work with thanks to the clusterf*ck that is the U.S. government at the moment, but watch out for viral segments that have nothing to do with the state of our union — think creating fake religious organizations and tax fraud.
2 Dope Queens
Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams and her partner in comedy, Phoebe Robinson, are back for another season of their brutally honest stand-up series, 2 Dope Queens. Based on the ramblings of their hit podcast, the show’s second season looks to follow the same format — the two women give what essentially amounts to an hour stand-up routine, dishing on everything from sex and romance in NYC to racial issues and political musings. They had some famous guests drop by last time, so chances are new A-listers will pop up.
Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in February:
Series Premieres:
Folklore, Series Premiere (2/1)
2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Premiere (2/8)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Premiere (2/18)
Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Premiere (2/18)
Series Finales:
True Detective, Season 3 Finale (2/24)
Original Programming:
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2/9)
The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti (2/12)
United Skates (2/18)
O.G. (2/23)
It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It (2/23)
Theatrical Premieres:
Uncle Drew, 2018 (2/2)
Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version), 2018 (2/16)
Breaking In (Extended Version), 2018 (2/23)
Estrenos:
Lullaby, 2018 (2/1)
Recreo, 2018 (2/1)
Locos De Amor 2 (Crazy In Love 2), 2018 (2/15)
Starting February 1:
Agent Cody Banks, 2003
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, 2004
Beyond the Reach (Extended Version), 2015
The Bourne Identity, 2002
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
Buried, 2010
Collateral, 2004
Hide and Seek, 2005
Hulk, 2003
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Jessabelle, 2014
The Liability, 2013
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
Our Family Wedding, 2010
The Pelican Brief, 1993
The Prince & Me, 2004
Religulous, 2008
Secret Window, 2004
Sunshine, 2007
Valentine’s Day, 2010
You Got Served, 2004
Ending February 10:
Chips, 2017
Ending February 28:
About Time, 2013
Arthur, 2011
Barbershop, 2002
Barbershop 2: Back in Business, 2004
Battle of the Sexes, 2017
The Belko Experiment, 2017
The Core, 2003
Evita, 1996
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
Funny People, 2009
The Fugitive, 1993
Goodbye Christopher Robin, 2017
Holy Man, 1998
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, 1992
I Heart Huckabees, 2004
Ice Age, 2002
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, 2005
Logan, 2017
Murder by Numbers, 2002
New Jack City, 1991
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek Forever After, 2010
The Snowman, 2017
Strange Days, 1995
Table 19, 2017
Taxi, 2004
The Verdict, 1982
Victoria and Abdul, 2017
Warlock, 1991
Warlock: The Armageddon, 1993
Warlock III: The End of Innocence, 1999
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
Join The Discussion: Log In With