The new year is bringing a fresh slate of original programming for HBO Now, subscribers.

The streaming platform is kicking off 2019 with a host of show premieres including the much-anticipated third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective. Mahershala Ali leads the crime drama this time around, and fans of the show’s first season have plenty to look forward to with this latest installment. HBO’s also readying to drop the third season of its weed-infused comedy High Maintenance and an original drama about Britain’s Brexit scandal. Along with some blockbuster theatrical premieres and some great flicks you probably forgot about, January on HBO is shaping up to be a busy one. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this month.

True Detective: Season 3

The third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s crime anthology lands on HBO this month, and it’s already being hailed as a return-to-form for the showrunner who blew critics away with the first season of the series before a drop in quality in season two caused some of his hype to fade. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali plays the lead, a state police detective in charge of investigating a terrible crime that plagues a town in the Ozarks for decades. This season should be filled with time jumps, a stacked supporting cast, and a murder-mystery that makes you think, which is what made this show so great to begin with.

Brexit

The Brits might be scrambling right now to find a way to delay their Brexit vote, but HBO’s making the most of the drama with this Toby Haynes-directed film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The movie promises to go behind the scenes of one of the most politically-charged debates that may ultimately change the landscape of modern diplomatic relations by focusing on the motivations of key members of both the Leave and Stay campaigns. Cumberbatch plays Dominic Cummings, the man responsible for this whole mess, who built his Leave ticket from a combination of scare tactics and empty promises. Hey, at least America’s not the only messy country right now, right?

High Maintenance: Season 3

Creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair are back for the third season of a show that moodily explores the neurosis involved in surviving the cramped apartments and crowded subways that make up New York City life. The one thing this eccentric cast of characters has in common is their weed deliveryman, a person known simply as The Guy (Sinclair). Season two focused heavily on The Guy’s relationships, both those ending and those becoming more complicated, and season three looks to be expanding on his pot-dealing business which makes sense. The more sh*tty the world, the greater the need for weed.

Ocean’s 8

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and a host of other A-listers star in this reimagining of Steven Soderbergh’s heist trilogy. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the younger sister of the late Danny Ocean, who’s spent the better part of five years in prison, planning her next heist. She recruits her best friend, Lou (an impeccably dressed, completely badass Blanchett), and a crew of expert thieves to pull of a jewelry heist during one of the biggest events of the year: The Met Gala. The storyline may be lacking but the cast, particularly Bullock, Hathaway, and Blanchett, more than make up for it.

Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in January:

Season Premieres:

True Detective, Season 3 (1/13)

Crashing, Season 3 (1/20)

High Maintenance, Season 3 (1/20)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 (1/19)

Original Programming:

Brexit (1/19)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (1/26)

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (1/28)

Theatrical Premieres:

Super Troopers 2, 2018 (1/5)

Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (1/6)

Ocean’s 8, 2018 (1/12)

Tully, 2018 (1/19)

Geostorm, 2017 (1/20)

Tag, 2018 (1/26)

Estrenos:

Lesson #7 by Alberto Ferreras, 2018 (1/1)

Sra. Genovese (AKA Mrs. Genovese), 2018 (1/1)

El Rio (AKA The River), 2018 (1/4)

Biutiful (AKA Beautiful), 2010 (1/11)

Veneno: Primera Caída, el Relámpago de Jack (AKA Jack Veneno), 2018 (1/18)

Sin Rodeos (AKA Empowered), 2018(1/25)

Starting January 1:

The American President, 1995

The Beach, 2000

Big Fish, 2003

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Cop Out, 2010

Couples Retreat, 2009

The Diary of Anne Frank, 1959

The First Grader, 2011

The Girl Next Door (Unrated Version), 2004

Half Baked, 1998

Hop, 2007

In the Valley of Elah, 2007

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

Logan, 2017

Love Potion No. 9, 1992

The Losers, 2010

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002

Never Been Kissed, 1999

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, 2010

Pirate Radio, 2009

Psycho, 1998

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Ramona and Beezus, 2019

Season of the Witch, 2011

Sex and the City 2, 2010

Shark Tale, 2004

Spies Like Us, 1985

Striptease (Unrated Version), 1996

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Score, 2004

Traffic, 2000

X2, 2003

Z for Zachariah, 2015

Ending January 31:

17 Again, 2009

A Cure for Wellness, 2017

American Made, 2017

Batman, 1966

The Blind Side, 2009

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Dolphin Tale 2, 2014

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Fist Fight, 2017

The Good Lie, 2014

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

The Hunted, 2003

IT, 2017

It’s Complicated, 2009

Jack Frost, 1998

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 2017

Lady Macbeth, 2017

Land of the Lost, 2009

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Lizzie McGuire Movie, 2003

Marci X, 2003

The Mountain Between Us, 2017

Paparazzi, 2004

Passenger 57, 1992

Practical Magic, 1998

The Princess Bride, 1987

The Terminal, 2004

TMNT, 2007

Under the Tuscan Sun, 2003

Vanilla Sky, 2001

You’ve Got Mail, 1998