Summer’s in full swing on HBO with a handful of blockbusters and a couple season finales to keep you inside and away from the heat.

First up is the season two finale of Big Little Lies, which sees the Monterey Five reckon with their involvement in the murder that’s fueled most of the show’s action thus far. Sarah Jessica Parker returns for another round of her drama about a couple navigating post-divorce life. And for the cinephiles, Bohemian Rhapsody and First Man are just two of the theatrical premieres happening this month on the streaming platform.

Here’s a roundup of everything that’s coming to (and leaving) HBO this July.

Big Little Lies (season 2 finale)

The second installment of this murder-mystery series wraps up this month with the Monterey 5 struggling to come clean about their involvement in a shocking death that ended the show’s first season. The women have suffered in silence for most of season two, with Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) going into a deep depression over her hand in Perry’s death, Celeste (Nicole Kidman) trying to pick up the pieces and move on with her boys, and Jane (Shailene Woodley) telling Ziggy about his father’s true identity. We’ve also been treated to some brilliant performances from Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep, so expect the season two finale to pack on the crazy, memeable exploits of this rich socialites.

Divorce (season 3 premiere)

Sarah Jessica Parker returns for more post-divorce drama as her character gains a new love interest in season three of HBO’s hit series. Parker’s Frances entertains the attention of a new suitor even as she faces some surprises that spin her life and her relationship with ex-husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) in unexpected directions. Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) is taking over as showrunner this season, which should please fans tuning in because of their love for Parker’s other HBO success.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Despite the controversy surrounding this musical re-telling of Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s colorful life, its star Rami Malek did take home the Oscar for his portrayal of the icon, which is reason enough to watch. There’s also some great music, funny bits with Malek parading around parties in increasingly ridiculous get-ups, and a shot-for-shot reenactment of Mercury’s most famous performance — his Live Aid concert.