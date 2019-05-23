HBO Now June Highlights, Including Season 2 Of ‘Big Little Lies’

HBO

HBO is keeping you busy this summer with a line-up that’s packed with A-list actors and prestige dramas.

Big Little Lies returns for its anticipated second season as Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the cast welcome Meryl Streep, who serves as the show’s de-facto villain this time around. Zendaya’s headlining her own drama drenched in teenage angst, sex, and very real discussions about drug addiction. And the streaming service is giving you another chance to rock out to Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut. Even if you’ve seen this remake before, the soundtrack alone is worth another watch.

Here’s a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this June.

Big Little Lies (season 2 premiere)

HBO’s breakout drama returns for another season this June. All of the original cast is back which means you’ll be treated to some heavy-hitting performances from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley. The show is adding another Oscar-winner in Meryl Streep, who plays the mother of Kidman’s dead, abusive ex. It’s her investigation into his mysterious demise that puts the ladies on edge.

Euphoria (season premiere)

The newest drama from the prestige cable network packs some major star power. Drake helped produce this ode to teenagedom while Zendaya leads a cast of talented up-and-comers. The loose plot of this thing follows her character and the rest of her group of friends as they navigate drugs, sex, relationships, and growing up with Zendaya playing a recovering drug addict trying to get her life back on track.