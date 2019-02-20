HBO Now March Highlights, Including The Final Season Of ‘Veep’

02.20.19 1 hour ago

HBO

HBO is ushering in spring with a handful of returning favorites and even more blockbusters — enough content to give you a month’s worth of excuses for avoiding outdoor barbecues, family reunions, and all of the other socially-accepted activities that come with warmer weather. Veep is saying goodbye after seven seasons with a final Presidential run for Selina Meyer while Bill Hader’s dark comedy returns for more acting lessons and assassination attempts. On the blockbuster side, we’ve got a Mamma Mia sequel to look forward to and a Jurassic World follow-up that (fingers-crossed) Chris Pratt’s character doesn’t totally screw the pooch on.

Here’s a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this March.

Barry (season 2 premiere)

Bill Hader’s dark comedy series is back for round two. Season one saw Barry (Hader) traveling to Los Angeles and getting swept up in the acting scene. His no-nonsense acting coach (a brilliant Henry Winkler) convinced him to take his talents to the stage. That’s a problem, seeing as the former military-man-turned-assassin has more than a few enemies hunting him. Season two picks up with Barry — who may or may not have killed a detective — squaring off with the Bolivian mafia and his old frenemy.

Veep (season 7 premiere)

Veep’s final season is nearly upon us and if you thought the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led comedy would go out with a whimper, not a bang, you just don’t know Selina Meyer. The former President is looking for a way back to the Oval Office via a constitutional loophole, but to earn the nomination (again) she has to beat a surprising foe, Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons).

TOPICS#Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom#HBO#Veep
TAGSBarryHBOJURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOMmamma mia: here we go again!veep

