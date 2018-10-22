HBO

It’s all about action this month on HBO Now.

The streaming service is looking to kick off November with a couple of exciting movie premieres, a new foreign-language series, and the return of the Duplass brothers’ anthology show, Room 104. Strange happenings in hotel rooms, a deep dive into post-war Italy, a sci-fi epic, and a kick-ass video-game adaptation are all set to make their way to HBO Now this month. Of course, if that’s not your thing, some great comedy series, like Tracey Ullman’s Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are ending for this season, so get your laughs in now.

As always, we’ve got your comprehensive list of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month. Good luck watching it all. Room 104 Season 2

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Duplass brothers are digging deeper into the mysteries surrounding unassuming hotel rooms with a second season of their anthology series, Room 104. The format is the same as the show’s first installment: 12 vignettes serving us frights, delights, and a bunch of strange, all connected by one average hotel room. There were babysitting adventures gone bad, tragic deaths, shocking secrets, an entire episode done in dance, and cults. This season looks to be just as bizarre, with an A-list cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Judy Greer, Michael Shannon, and Rainn Wilson checking in with marching bands and disco dream sequences in tow.

My Brilliant Friend

HBO is taking a big step in its global programming plan with the premiere of its first, non-English series. Adapted from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book series, My Brilliant Friend follows the story of two young women, growing up in 1950s, post-war Italy. The series begins with the girls as children, one outspoken and rebellious, the other mourning her childhood before it’s even over. Over the course of this first season (there should be more if the show does well), the series explores the bonds of female friendship amidst a male chauvinistic backdrop.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

The sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi monster epic starring Star Wars hero John Boyega lands on HBO this November. Boyega plays the son of Idris Elba’s speech-giving Stacker Pentecost, Jake. Jake’s rebelling against his father’s legacy, shirking his responsibilities and his talents piloting Jaegers but a tragedy brings him back into the fight. This flick panned with critics and, if we’re being honest, the story’s not that great, but Boyega’s born to be a leading man so that’s reason enough to watch.

Tomb Raider

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander stars in this re-imagining/origin story of the famous video game heroine. In this version, Lara (Vikander) is a young woman working as a delivery girl, eschewing her family’s fortune and her inheritance because of her painful past. It turns out, her father went missing years ago and Lara can’t accept the idea that he’s dead. Instead, she begins hunting for clues as to his whereabouts, tapping into some dark family secrets and getting herself into life-threatening situations.

Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in November:

Series Premieres:

Axios (11/4)

My Brilliant Friend (11/18)

Room 104, Season 2 (11/9)

Sally4Ever (11/11)

Sesame Street, Season 49 (11/17)

Season Finales:

Pod Save America, Series Finale (11/3)

Tracey Ullman’s Show, Season 3 (11/2)

The Deuce, Season 2 (11/4)

Esme & Roy, Season 1A (11/10)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 16 (11/17)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 5 (11/19)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 3 (11/19)

Axios, Documentary Series Finale (11/25)

Original Programming:

HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody (11/1)

We Are Not Done Yet (11/8)

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special (11/10)

The Price of Everything (11/12)

24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (11/13)

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes (11/15)

Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba (11/16)

HBO First Look: The Favourite (11/19)

The Truth About Killer Robots (11/26)

Theatrical Premieres:

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version), 2018 (11/3)

Love, Simon, 2018 (11/10)

Paddington 2, 2017 (11/10)

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (11/14)

Ideal Home, 2018 (11/14)

Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018 (11/17)

Tomb Raider, 2018 (11/24)

Estrenos:

Diez minutos antes, 2017 (11/1)

Hombre de Fe, 2017 (11/23)

La Familia, 2018 (11/9)

Starting November 1:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004

Anywhere But Here, 1999

Cheaper By the Dozen, 2003

Cooties, 2014

Cop Car, 2015

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989

Dangerous Minds, 1995

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire, 2002

Extreme Measures, 1996

Firewall, 2006

First Daughter, 2004

Four Christmases, 2008

Hard Candy, 2005

Head Over Heels, 2001

In the Name of the Father, 1993

Invictus, 2009

Knight and Day (Extended Version), 2010

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Mask, 1994

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

Tightrope, 1984

Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010

Volcano, 1997

Without a Trace, 1983

Ending November 5:

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, 2016

Live By Night, 2016

Ending November 30:

A Sound of Thunder, 2005

Atomic Blonde, 2017

The Company, 2003

Cleopatra, 1963

Dead Calm, 1989

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

The Door in the Floor, 2004

Duplicity, 2009

Glory Road, 2006

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017

Identity, 2003

Illegal Tender, 2007

In the Army Now, 1994

Jersey Boys, 2014

K-9, 1989

K-911, 1999

K-9: P.I., 2018

Mercury Rising, 1998

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006

Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009

Paradise, 1991

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie, 2008

Romeo and Juliet, 2013

Seabiscuit, 2003

Sgt. Bilko, 1996

Space Cowboys, 2000

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002

Sylvia, 2003

Undercover Brother, 2002

Waitress, 2007

War For the Planet of the Apes, 2017

You’ve Got Mail, 1998