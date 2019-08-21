Focus Features

September marks the return of some of HBO‘s most inventive shows. The network is bringing back The Deuce for a final wild ride as the porn industry heats up with the invention of VHS, and the Duplass brothers bring their signature brand of weird to subscribers with another season of Room 104. That, coupled with some blockbuster premieres and classic films, should keep fans busy binging this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this September.

The Deuce (season 3 premiere)

The gritty drama exploring ’70s-era New York City, and the bustling porn business that was born there, comes to an end this month with the premiere of its final season. Maggie Gyllenhaal returns as Eileen “Candy” Merrell as she takes her filmmaking talents to the next level when VHS provides a new avenue for erotic films to earn cashflow. The series jumps ahead to the ’80s, which means we’ll see plenty of drama around the HIV crisis, the real estate market boom, and the violent consequences of the cocaine epidemic.

Room 104 (season 3 premiere)

The Duplass brothers recruit a new group of famous faces to star in the third season of their creepy anthology series. The formula stays the same — we focus in on a non-distinct hotel room and play peeping tom to the strange happenings that go on there — but the new cast brings new storylines including estranged siblings reuniting a man battling a stomach-churning skin condition, and an exotic animal wrangler looking to make a sale.