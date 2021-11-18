Here’s Everything New On Hulu For December 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to be a Hulu subscriber.

That’s because the streaming platform is giving us the gift of new seasons of some of its best original series. Pen15 is back for more cringe-comedy goodness and so is FX mega-hit, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Plus, new episodes of the adult animated comedy Crossing Swords and Letterkenny are scheduled for later in the month.

Here’s everything coming to, and leaving, Hulu this December.

Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu original series streaming 12/3)

Creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine deliver season two’s second half of their nostalgia-laced pre-teen comedy for Hulu subscribers this month. The cringe is dialed up, but so are the more heartwarming bits of this show that make it such an enjoyable binge-watch. This time around, Maya is the third wheel as Anna gets a boyfriend and struggles with her parents’ divorce. Eventually, the girls run away from home, although hamster-eating dogs might end up foiling their plans for freedom.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 15 (FX series streaming 12/2)

The gang is back for this shortened season (blame COVID). Fortunately, the show is managing to pack a ton of storytelling in just a handful of episodes. Everyone’s going to Ireland to work out their issues as Frank fields some questions about his Jeffrey Epstein connections and Mac tries to find God.

Crossing Swords: Season 2 (Hulu original series streaming 12/10)

Hulu’s stop-motion adult animated comedy sets off on another adventure with Nicholas Hoult returning to voice Patrick, the poor squire who once again must save his kingdom. This time there are bloodthirsty leprechauns, cursed treasure hordes, and evil tyrants to face off against.