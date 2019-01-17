FX

Hulu’s kicking off the shortest month of the year with a handful of new shows and a slew of favorite films.

The streaming platform drops a comedy series about high-school angst called PEN15 and the second season of FX’s mutant masterpiece Legion in early February before giving us a dark western-comedy starring Jake Gyllenhaal, John C. Reilly, and Joaquin Phoenix towards the end of the month. If that doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of classic flicks and new network series to keep you busy. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform in February.

ARRIVING

The Sisters Brothers (2/18)

This dark comedy starring John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jake Gyllenhaal bombed at the box office but was a critical success, mostly thanks to Reilly and Phoenix’s easy camaraderie and comedic chemistry. The film follows the story of two notorious assassins, the Sisters Brothers, who are tasked with hunting down a threat to their wealthy employer during the time of the California Gold Rush. Bizarre happenings and hilarious hijinks ensue, but there’s real heart to the story, particularly when it comes to the bond of these two men.

Legion: Season 2 (2/3)

The second season of FX’s mind-bending sci-fi drama lands on Hulu this month. Dan Stevens returns as the all-powerful mutant David Haller, who struggles to adjust to life after a year-long time jump that only felt like a few hours to him. He reunites with his friends, begins working for a new organization named Division 3, and confronts his own demons through a season-long battle with Farouk a.k.a. The Shadow King.