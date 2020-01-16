Zoe Kravitz produces and stars in this departure from Nick Hornby’s beloved 1995 novel, playing a young record store owner who fights against the gentrification of her Brooklyn neighborhood while replaying a string of failed relationships to the tune of indie hits. The store feels like a more mellow version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and the soundtrack is fire.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this February.

Hulu ushers in the shortest month of the year with a couple of bold, daring TV series featuring promising talent. First up is Zoe Kravitz who follows her turn on Big Little Lies with a dramedy about a record store owner with a troubled romantic life living in New York City. And Hulu fills the YA dystopia void with Utopia Falls, a groundbreaking series that covers sci-fi themes through song and dance.

Utopia Falls (Hulu Original series streaming 2/14)

Hulu’s pushing boundaries with this Afrofuturistic series that marks the first-ever performance-based sci-fi show on TV. Set in the not too distant future, the show follows a group of teens chosen to compete in a prestigious performing arts program in an idyllic colony called New Babyl. The competition causes the students to uncover old relics from Earth’s war-torn past, putting them on a journey that covers everything from activism to eco-awareness through music and dance.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in February:

Available 2/1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Available 2/2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Available 2/3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Available 2/5

Warrior (2011)

Available 2/6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Available 2/7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Available 2/9

Alive (2019)

Available 2/10

The Oscars: Special

Available 2/12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9

For Life: Series Premiere

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Available 2/13

Mister America (2019)

Available 2/14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Available 2/15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Available 2/17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere

Duncanville: Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Available 2/18

Super 8 (2011)

Available 2/19

Getaway (2013)

Available 2/22

The Prince (2014)

Available 2/25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere

Run the Race (2019)

Available 2/28

After the Wedding (2019)

Available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Wrong Man: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

America’s Sweethearts (2001) (2/1)

American Psycho (2000) (2/1)

American Psycho 2 (2002) (2/1)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (2/1)

Being John Malkovich (1999) (2/1)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (2/1)

Chinatown (1974) (2/1)

Damien: Omen II (1978) (2/1)

Double Jeopardy (1999) (2/1)

Fallen (1998) (2/1)

Hotel Rwanda (2004) (2/1)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (2/1)

Shane (1953) (2/1)

Showgirls (1995) (2/1)

Sideways (2004) (2/1)

Unthinkable (2010) (2/1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (2/1)

About a Boy (2002) (2/14)

Garfield: The Movie (2004) (2/14)

Identity (2003) (2/14)

In the Line of Fire (1993) (2/14)

Joe (2013) (2/14)

The Final Conflict (1981) (2/14)

The Game (1997) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) (2/14)

The Omen (1976) (2/14)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) (2/14)

Vertical Limit (2000) (2/14)

American Gangster (2007) (2/16)

Milk (2008) (2/16)

Repo Men (2010) (2/16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011) (2/27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) (2/29)

Available with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions: Series Premiere (2/3)

High Maintenance: Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

Available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Homeland: Season 8 Premiere (2/9)

Kidding: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

Available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Strike Back: Season 7 Premiere (2/14)

Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu In February:

February 29

A Better Life (2011)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

Blast from the Past (1999)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Hamlet (1990)

Harry Brown (2009)

Heartbreakers (2001)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Knowing (2009)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Ouija House (2018)

Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Sorority Row (2009)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wall Street (1987)