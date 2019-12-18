Here’s Everything New On Hulu For January 2020

Hulu kicks off the new decade with the return of an original favorite and a gift to Homeland fans. Aidy Bryant is back in the original comedy Shrill, playing a woman finally going after what she wants. The first season gained praise for its portrayal of body positivity and Bryant’s leading performance, and season two is shaping up to be just as good. For drama fans, Hulu’s gifting us the latest seasons of Showtime’s Homeland before the series comes to an end. Prepare yourself for a wild ride.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month of January:

Shrill: Season 2 (Hulu Original series streaming 1/24)

Aidy Bryant returns for another round of this relatable millennial comedy based on the bestselling memoir by author Lindy West. Last season, Annie began taking control of her life, at work, at home, and with her deadbeat boyfriend. This season she continues that journey, but the high from quitting her job, confronting her troll, and asserting herself soon wears off. Annie’s left struggling to figure out if a committed relationship is really what she wants while still dealing with her old hang-ups.

Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime series streaming 1/10)

Hulu’s helping fans of this spy drama prepare for the end of the series this month. Carrie Mathison goes through literal hell in these two seasons: think Russian prisons, near-death chases, motherly sacrifices, and mental health spirals, but all of the turmoil sets up an explosive and hopefully satisfying series finale as the question of whether this unhinged woman can save the world is finally answered.