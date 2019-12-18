Here’s Everything New On Hulu For January 2020

Hulu kicks off the new decade with the return of an original favorite and a gift to Homeland fans. Aidy Bryant is back in the original comedy Shrill, playing a woman finally going after what she wants. The first season gained praise for its portrayal of body positivity and Bryant’s leading performance, and season two is shaping up to be just as good. For drama fans, Hulu’s gifting us the latest seasons of Showtime’s Homeland before the series comes to an end. Prepare yourself for a wild ride.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month of January:
Shrill: Season 2 (Hulu Original series streaming 1/24)
Aidy Bryant returns for another round of this relatable millennial comedy based on the bestselling memoir by author Lindy West. Last season, Annie began taking control of her life, at work, at home, and with her deadbeat boyfriend. This season she continues that journey, but the high from quitting her job, confronting her troll, and asserting herself soon wears off. Annie’s left struggling to figure out if a committed relationship is really what she wants while still dealing with her old hang-ups.
Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime series streaming 1/10)
Hulu’s helping fans of this spy drama prepare for the end of the series this month. Carrie Mathison goes through literal hell in these two seasons: think Russian prisons, near-death chases, motherly sacrifices, and mental health spirals, but all of the turmoil sets up an explosive and hopefully satisfying series finale as the question of whether this unhinged woman can save the world is finally answered.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in January:
Available 1/1/20
Bring It!: Complete Season 4
Brockmire: Complete Season 3
Damages: Complete Series
Deputy: *Sneak Peek*
Divided States: Complete Season 1
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special
Glam Masters: Complete Season 1
Hoarders: Complete Season 10
Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8
Party of Five: *Sneak Peek*
Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7
Rescue Me: Complete Series
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 10
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6
American Buffalo (1996)
Arbitrage (2012)
Bachelor Party (1984)
The Bellboy (1960)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Captivity (2007)
Cinderfella (1960)
The Conspirator (2011)
The Cookout (2004)
Crazy About Tiffany’s (2015)
Crisscross (1992)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dangerous Curves (1989)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)
Dracula 3000 (2004)
Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Fierce People (2007)
The Final Cut (2004)
The French Connection (1971)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Golden Gate (1994)
The Good Guy (2010)
Gone (2012)
Grace Unplugged (2013)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)
Kansas (1988)
Knowing (2009)
Last Rites (1988)
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
The Little Richard Story (2000)
MASH (1970)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)
Music from Another Room (1998)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Mystery Team (2009)
P2 (2007)
Pacific Heights (1990)
Pi (1998)
The Patsy (1964)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Pom Pom Girls (1976)
The Possession (2012)
Shy People (1987)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Swimming with Sharks (1995)
The Tenant (1976)
Two Family House (2000)
Unforgettable (1996)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Available 1/2/20
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)
Available 1/3/20
Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere
Available 1/5/20
Black Clover: Complete Season 1
Sex Guaranteed (2017)
Available 1/6/20
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
The Art of Self Defense (2019)
Available 1/7/20
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special
Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
Available 1/8/20
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Available 1/9/20
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Available 1/10/20
Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th
Available 1/11/20
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Available 1/12/20
Little Men (2016)
Available 1/13/20
Lodge 49: Complete Season 2
Available 1/16/20
Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
Available 1/17/20
Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Everything’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Available 1/19/20
Justified: Complete Series
Life, Animated (2016)
Available 1/20/20
9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere
The Detour: Complete Season 4
Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere
Honeyland (2019)
Available 1/22/20
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7
Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35
Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11
Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12
Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 14
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117
House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13
Available 1/23/20
The Prodigy (2019)
Available 1/24/20
Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Outmatched: Series Premiere
The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B
Available 1/27/20
Brian Banks (2019)
Luce (2019)
Available 1/30/20
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Available with the STARZ premium add-on:
Power: Season 6 (1/5)
Basketball (1998) (1/1)
Beauty Shop (2005) (1/1)
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) (1/1)
Fire with Fire (2012) (1/1)
Footloose (1984) (1/1)
Forrest Gump (1994) (1/1)
Hot Shots! (1991) (1/1)
House of the Dead (2003) (1/1)
Jackie Brown (1997) (1/1)
King Kong (2005) (1/1)
Lethal Weapon (1987) (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) (1/1)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (1/1)
Night at the Museum (2006) (1/1)
No Country for Old Men (2007) (1/1)
Pulp Fiction (1994) (1/1)
Rocky Balboa (2006) (1/1)
Saint Judy (2019) (1/1)
Schindler’s List (1993) (1/1)
Spaceballs (1987) (1/1)
Spy Kid’s 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) (1/1)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) (1/1)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) (1/1)
XXX (2002) (1/1)
An American Tail (1986) (1/10)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991) (1/10)
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (1998) (1/10)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999) (1/10)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) (1/10)
MacGruber (2010) (1/16)
13 Going on 30 (2004) (1/17)
Bruno (2009) (1/17)
Dazed and Confused (1993) (1/17)
End of Days (1999) (1/17)
Get a Job (2016) (1/17)
Hamlet 2 (2008) (1/17)
Meet the Blacks (2016) (1/107)
Nanny McPhee (2005) (1/17)
Peter Pan (2003) (1/17)
The Aviator (2004) (1/17)
Emanuel (2019) (1/20)
Love and a Bullet (2000) (1/23)
The Vow (2012) (1/23)
Underworld: Awakening (2012) (1/23)
Grandma (2015) (1/31)
Spider Mam: Far from Home (2019) (1/31)
Available with the HBO premium add-on:
The Outsider: Series Premiere (1/12)
The New Pope: Series Premiere (1/13)
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere (1/17)
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere (1/19)
Avenue 5: Series Premiere (1/19)
Available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
The Wedding Guest (2019) (1/3)
The Upside (2019) (1/4)
Harpoon (2019) (1/7)
Green Book (2018) (1/11)
Peppermint (2018) (1/15)
Second Act (2018) (1/25)
Five Feet Apart (2019) (1/27)
Here’s what is leaving Hulu in January:
January 31
A Date for Mad Mary (2017)
A Dog and Pony Show (2018)
A Very Cool Christmas (2004)
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)
Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)
An Accidental Christmas (2007)
Chasing Christmas (2005)
Crazy for Christmas (2005)
Fantastic Four (2005)
Fever Pitch (2005)
Freelancers (2012)
Gloria (2014)
Head of State (2003)
Home by Christmas (2006)
Home for the Holidays (2005)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
In Enemy Hands (2004)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years (2010)
Planet 51 (2009)
Shall we Dance? (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Step Up (2006)
Summer’s Moon (2009)
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
Undisputed (2002)
Waiting… (2005)