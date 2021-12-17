Here’s Everything New On Hulu For January 2022

Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, and Chris Lowell lead this gender-swapped spin-off of one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms. In this remix, Duff plays Sophie, a young woman living in New York City, looking for true love. Cattrall plays an older version of the character who happens to be narrating her misadventures while Lowell plays one of her friends also struggling with romance in the Big Apple.

First up is Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father and a Hulu original film called Sex Appeal. On the weekly-watch side of things, everything from Black-ish to This Is Us, Grownish, The Bachelor, and more are set to return. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

Hulu ‘s ringing in the new year with one highly-anticipated sitcom remix and a handful of returning network TV shows that were sorely missed in 2021.

Sex Appeal (Hulu Original film streaming 1/14)

This new coming-of-age comedy sports a handful of familiar stand-up comedians (Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster) along with a relatively young cast that includes Paris Jackson and Mika Abdalla. The film follows a young woman named Avery who tries to improve her sex life in order to impress a long-distance boyfriend.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in January:

Avail. 1/1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Avail. 1/2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Avail. 1/3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Avail. 1/4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 1/5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Avail. 1/6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 1/7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Avail. 1/9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Avail. 1/10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Avail. 1/11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Avail. 1/13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Avail. 1/14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

Avail. 1/15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Avail. 1/17

Georgetown (2021)

Avail. 1/18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Avail. 1/19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Avail. 1/20

The Estate (2020)

Avail. 1/21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Avail. 1/22

American Night (2021)

Avail. 1/25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Avail. 1/26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Avail. 1/27

Mayday (2021)

Avail. 1/28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Avail. 1/29

Stop and Go (2021)

Avail. 1/30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Avail. 1/31

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Monarch: Series Premiere

Everything leaving Hulu in January

Leaving 1/1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving 1/3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

Leaving 1/4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

Leaving 1/8

In a World… (2013)

Leaving 1/10

I’m Your Man (2021)

Leaving 1/12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

Leaving 1/14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving 1/21

The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving 1/25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Leaving 1/31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Sleep ‘til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)