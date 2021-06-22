Here’s Everything New On Hulu For July 2021

Friends and writing partners Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig have a f*cking blast paying two Midwestern gals who take a spontaneous trip to Florida, hook up with a seagull-crooning Jamie Dornan, and thwart an evil plot to eradicate everyone living in the beautiful, balmy Vista Del Mar. Have fun, and try not to think too hard.

Over 30 years after the original ’80s cult classic, this sequel brought us on another trippy galactic adventure. Sure, Bill and Ted are weathered dads now, but they’re still up to their old hijinks — time travel, songwriting, and world-saving. Keanu Reeves is terrific, Samara Weaving is a great addition. There’s really no reason not to enjoy this romp.

That being said, there’s a ton of entertainment to keep you busy the in air-conditioned indoors ,and it’s all hiding over on Hulu . This July, a handful of blockbuster comedies are coming to the streamer along with a new terrifying anthology from, who else, Ryan Murphy. Here’s everything worth watching this month on Hulu.

We’re officially in the thick of summer, which means that enjoying the outdoors is growing less and less appealing — unless, you know, you enjoy slowly melting away like a freshly free from quarantine Olaf.

American Horror Stories (FX series streaming 7/15)

Ryan Murphy’s taking the structural formula that’s made his American Horror Story series so popular — and absolutely terrifying — and shortening it a bit. Instead of one horrific nightmare playing out over the course of a season, Murphy’s giving us an anthology of short stories that play out each episode.

Avail. 7/1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

Avail. 7/2

Summer of Soul (2021)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Avail. 7/3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Avail. 7/4

Leave no Trace (2018)

Avail. 7/8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13

Papillon (2017)

Avail. 7/9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

Avail. 7/10

47 Meters Down (2017)

Avail. 7/12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere

Avail. 7/14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1

My All-American (2015)

Avail. 7/15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

Avail. 7/16

McCartney 3,2,1 (2021)

Avail. 7/17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Avail. 7/22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special

Avail. 7/26

The Artist (2011)

Avail. 7/29

The Resort (2021)

Leaving 7/4

Warrior (2011)

Leaving 7/9

Desierto (2015)

Leaving 7/20

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Leaving 7/21

Bolt (2008)

Leaving 7/24

All The Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On The Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

Leaving 7/27

For A Good Time, Call… (2012)

Leaving 7/30

The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

July 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli’S Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

In The Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)