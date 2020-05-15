Here’s Everything New On Hulu For June 2020

Hulu has come down from the mountaintop like Moses himself to give us a new streaming guide for the month of June. The only commandment here is to make time for bathroom breaks and sleep, because between the new originals coming to the platform and the onslaught of blockbusters and classic movies arriving this month, you’ll need to ration out your time wisely — if only so your body doesn’t slip into hibernation mode from spending too long on the couch.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

Love, Victor (Hulu original series streaming 6/19)

Hulu rings in Pride month with this queer teen drama, a spin-off of the popular Love, Simon flick. This TV adaptation follows a new student, Victor, who arrives at Creekwood High School and sets out on a journey of self-discovery — one that tests his friendships, familial relationships, and his own view of himself. Fans of the film will probably notice some familiar faces but even if you didn’t catch the movie, this is worth a watch.

Crossing Swords (Hulu original series streaming 6/12)

For anyone not feeling particularly sentimental or, let’s face it, emotionally stable enough to watch a teen love story, there’s this animated gem from the creators of Robot Chicken. The film stars Nicholas Hoult — doing double duty for Hulu with this series and The Great — as a good-natured peasant who gets promoted to squire for the royal court and quickly learns the monarchy is a lot hornier and more incompetent than he ever imagined.

Shirley (film streaming 6/5)

Elisabeth Moss gives us another delightfully dark turn, this time as renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson. Jackson’s marriage is on the rocks, and the situation is only made worse when a couple of newlyweds moves in next door, heightening tensions between her and her adulterous husband. The two end up playing some sick, twisted games with their new neighbors and each other.