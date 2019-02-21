Hulu

Another month, another batch of Hulu originals to add to your watchlist.

The streaming platform is kicking off the month of March with two highly-anticipated series. First up is Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant’s irreverent comedy about a struggling journalist trying to kickstart her career while embracing body positivity. On the opposite end of the spectrum is The Act, which follows the true story of Gypsy Blanchard, a young woman accused of murdering her mother after years of mental and physical abuse. Patricia Arquette and Joey King bring the toxic mother-daughter relationship to life, and it’s one that should satisfy any true-crime junkie. If that doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of classic flicks and new network series to keep you busy. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform in March.

ARRIVING

Shrill (2/15)

Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant is taking her comedy skills to a brand new series for Hulu. The show follows the story of Annie (Bryant), a plus-size woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie’s a struggling writer in New York City who navigates hilarious mishaps centering around her less-than-perfect life. She’s got a perfectionist boss to impress, a couple of bad boyfriends to shuck off, and a sick parent she needs to take care of. Bryant carries any skit she’s in on SNL, so there’s no way she won’t be entertaining here.

The Act (3/20)

Hulu’s latest anthology series charts the startling true-crime stories that have gripped the nation. First up is the wildly-bizarre tale of Gypsy Blanchard, a young girl desperate to escape the toxic relationship she’s a slave to. Of course, that relationship is with her overbearing mother who suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition that causes someone to feign another person’s illness. Gypsy’s mother convinced her and everyone else that Gypsy suffered from a host of diseases in order to control her daughter and gain sympathy from others. Patricia Arquette is set to play the deranged matriarch while Joey King steps into Gypsy’s shoes. Check out the HBO doc on these two before the show if you want a bit of background.