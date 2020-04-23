Clear your binge-watching queues because Hulu is dumping a ton of quality content this month. Ramy returns for a second season with comedy Ramy Youssef giving us more social commentary mixed with some sharply funny pop-culture jokes. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult travel back a few centuries for The Great, which follows the absurd, sadistic Emperor of Russia and his new wife (who’s trying to kill him). And the guys behind Ricky and Morty give fans another animated comedy, this time about aliens stranded on Planet Earth.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this May.

Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu series streaming 5/29)

Hulu’s Golden Globe-winning comedy returns this month with Ramy Youssef returning to dig into his Egyptian-American roots. Last season ended with Ramy taking a trip to visit relatives in Cairo and hooking up with his cousin. Meanwhile, back home in Jersey, his mom and sister were rebelling against their strict Muslim upbringings. Season 2 will continue Ramy’s search for enlightenment, give us more Muslim Tinder jokes, and oh yeah, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

The Great (Hulu series streaming 5/15)

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this period dramedy that riffs heavily off the vibe of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated flick, The Favourite. Hoult has a hell of a lot of fun playing a sadistic sociopath who just so happens to be the Emperor of Russia. Fanning is his hopeful bride-to-be who comes to the palace looking for love and ends up launching a coup and a plot to murder her new husband. It’s a deliciously fun show filled with absurd characters and too many memeable quotes to count.

Solar Opposites (Hulu series streaming 5/8)

Rick and Morty fans rejoice because co-creator Justin Roiland is giving you more weird, animated space comedy, this time with actual aliens. The show follows a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America and decide whether our planet is worthy enough to put down roots.