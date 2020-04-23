Clear your binge-watching queues because Hulu is dumping a ton of quality content this month. Ramy returns for a second season with comedy Ramy Youssef giving us more social commentary mixed with some sharply funny pop-culture jokes. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult travel back a few centuries for The Great, which follows the absurd, sadistic Emperor of Russia and his new wife (who’s trying to kill him). And the guys behind Ricky and Morty give fans another animated comedy, this time about aliens stranded on Planet Earth.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this May.
Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu series streaming 5/29)
Hulu’s Golden Globe-winning comedy returns this month with Ramy Youssef returning to dig into his Egyptian-American roots. Last season ended with Ramy taking a trip to visit relatives in Cairo and hooking up with his cousin. Meanwhile, back home in Jersey, his mom and sister were rebelling against their strict Muslim upbringings. Season 2 will continue Ramy’s search for enlightenment, give us more Muslim Tinder jokes, and oh yeah, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.
The Great (Hulu series streaming 5/15)
Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this period dramedy that riffs heavily off the vibe of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-nominated flick, The Favourite. Hoult has a hell of a lot of fun playing a sadistic sociopath who just so happens to be the Emperor of Russia. Fanning is his hopeful bride-to-be who comes to the palace looking for love and ends up launching a coup and a plot to murder her new husband. It’s a deliciously fun show filled with absurd characters and too many memeable quotes to count.
Solar Opposites (Hulu series streaming 5/8)
Rick and Morty fans rejoice because co-creator Justin Roiland is giving you more weird, animated space comedy, this time with actual aliens. The show follows a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America and decide whether our planet is worthy enough to put down roots.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in May:
Available 5/1
Bloom: Complete Season 2
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
Available 5/5
Vikings: Season 6A
Available 5/8
Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu Original)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Available 5/12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special
Available 5/15
The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14
Open Door: Complete Season 2
On the Market: Complete Season 1
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1
It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2
Drag Me: Complete Season 1
73 Questions: Complete Season 2
Community en Español: Complete Series
t’s a Disaster (2012)
Available 5/19
Story Of The Soaps: Special
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial by Fire (2019)
Available 5/20
Ultimate Tag
Available 5/22
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere
To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top End Wedding (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
Available 5/25
The Tracker (2019)
Available 5/26
I Still Believe (2020)
Available 5/28
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere
Available 5/29
Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in May:
50/50 (2011)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Gator (1976)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kinsey (2004)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Megamind (2010)
Misery (1990)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Notes On a Scandal (2005)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spider-Man (2002)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Cooler (2003)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
Up in the Air (2009)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Zombieland (2009)