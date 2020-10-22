Here’s Everything New On Hulu For November 2020

Hulu is dropping enough shows and movies this November to keep us thoroughly entertained (and distracted) from the raging garbage fire that is 2020.

That means we’re getting an FX drama with Kate Mara. That means we’re getting inspiring documentaries about Gen Z activists. That means we’re getting a creepy thriller starring Sarah Paulson. And that means you’ll have plenty to add to your must-watch list before we close out this crazy year. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this November.

A Teacher (FX on Hulu series streaming 11/10)

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson have a very inappropriate teacher-student relationship in this FX on Hulu limited series. Mara plays Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a Texas high school who gets a little too close to her student, Eric Walker (Robinson). The show promises to explore the complex and problematic nature of these kinds of predatory relationships, and it’s interesting that they chose a woman to be in a position of power with this one. Still, it creeps us out.

I Am Greta (Hulu documentary streaming 11/13)

Greta Thunberg is only 14 years-old. Keep that in mind — and try not to feel inadequate — when watching this documentary that charts her rise to climate change activist and Gen Z icon. The movie, which includes never-before-seen footage, follows her journey from that first one-woman protest outside the Swedish Parliament to her wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean and her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit. If this doesn’t galvanize you to start doing something for climate change, we don’t know what will.

Run (Hulu film streaming 11/20)

Sarah Paulson plays yet another psycho in this suspenseful thriller coming to Hulu later this month. Paulson’s Diane is the dictionary definition of an overbearing, overprotective mother, raising her daughter, Chloe, in total isolation while keeping dark secrets from her about her past. Just be grateful you don’t have a mom like this.