Here’s Everything New On Hulu For November 2021

Good news Hulu fans: The streamer is offering plenty of binge-watching options to keep you cozy on the couch as the weather turns colder this month.

Padma Lakshmi brings back her cooking show for a special holiday edition this November while Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult battle it out for the throne in the second season of Hulu’s original comedy The Great. Add to that a handful of blockbuster favorites like Inception, Fargo, and the entire Matrix trilogy, and really, there’s no excuse not to spend all your free time in front of the TV this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this November.

Taste The Nation: Holiday Edition (Hulu original series streaming 11/4)

Padma Lakshmi drops four new episodes of her revolutionary culinary show in time for the holidays this month. Lakshmi uses these extra installments to explore the American food traditions of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), and Seollal (Lunar New Year).

The Great: Season 2 (Hulu original series streaming 11/19)

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return for season two of this period dramedy that takes plenty of liberties with history while telling the story of Catherine the Great. This time around, a very pregnant Catherine (Fanning) has assumed the throne while Peter (Hoult) tries to find his place in this new hierarchy. Gillian Anderson guests as Catherine’s mom who arrives to advise her daughter to give up her plans of ruling Russia while Catherine’s allies begin to challenge her noble ideals for how the empire should be run.

Everything coming to Hulu in November:

Avail. 11/1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Moneyball (2011)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Avail. 11/2

Prospect (2018)

Avail. 11/3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Avail. 11/4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

Avail. 11/5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Avail. 11/7

Pain & Gain (2013)

Avail. 11/8

Emperor (2012)

Avail. 11/11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Avail. 11/14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Avail. 11/15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Avail. 11/16

The Master (2012)

Avail. 11/17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Avail. 11/18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

Avail. 11/19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Avail. 11/22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Avail. 11/23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

Avail. 11/25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Avail. 11/26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

Avail. 11/28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Avail. 11/29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Avail. 11/30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Everything leaving Hulu in November:

Leaving 11/3

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

Leaving 11/8

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Leaving 11/9

Transporter 3 (2008)

Leaving 11/14

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Leaving 11/17

The Cup (2012)

Leaving 11/30

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

Chasing Papi (2003)

China Moon (1994)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Glass House (2001)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

Magic Mike (2012)

Minority Report (2002)

Modern Girls (1986)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Possession (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Priest (2011)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Sabrina (1995)

Single White Female (1992)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Time Machine (2002)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Troll 2 (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Volcano (1997)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)