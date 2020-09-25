Hulu’s giving us plenty of nightmare fuel this month, so even if Halloween doesn’t happen this year, at least you’ll have plenty of terrifying shows to bingewatch. The most anticipated of these might be Monsterland, an anthology series with an impressive cast, but Britt Robertson’s horror movie, Books of Blood, also looks appropriately chilling. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this October.

Monsterland (Hulu series streaming 10/2)

This terrifying anthology series based on the stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters feels like the perfect way to kick off the month, and it’s got an all-star cast ready to give us all the nightmares — think Kelly Marie Tran, Kaitlyn Dever, and Mike Colter.

Books of Blood (Hulu film streaming 10/7)

Another chilling take on a set of short stories, this time from writer Clive Barker, drops this month in film form. Britt Robertson stars as a young woman drawn to a creepy bed and breakfast, but there are also mediums and hauntings peppered throughout this thing.

Helstrom (Hulu series streaming 10/15)

Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon play a brother-sister duo hunting bad guys in this new crime thriller. Daimon and Ana Helstrom’s job is to find the worst of humanity, and they’re pretty good at it — probably because their dad was a prolific serial killer.