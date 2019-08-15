Here’s Everything New On Hulu For September 2019

Getty Image

Hulu‘s September slate included a couple of new originals that cover some of the biggest moments in entertainment history. First up is a documentary that chronicles the rise and fall of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, followed by a new series that imagine the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan. For movie lovers, a slew of blockbusters arrives this month, including The Matrix trilogy, and of course, with Fall TV comes the season premieres of some favorite shows like This Is Us.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this September.

ARRIVING



Untouchable (Hulu Original Documentary) (9/2)

This Hulu original doc charts the rise and fall of Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who used the incredible power he accrued over years in the film industry to allegedly abuse aspiring actresses. After being accused of multiple incidences of sexual harassment and sexual assault during his time as head of Miramax and then The Weinstein Company, with famous names coming forward to share their harrowing stories, this doc looks at the system that nurtured Weinstein’s brand of evil by combining real-life accounts of his crimes with input from former employees and colleagues.



Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) (9/4)

This new original series based on a true story reimagines the beginnings of one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history: The Wu-Tang Clan. Set in New York in the early ’90s, the show follows the group’s formation as The RZA tries to recruit a dozen young, creative black men torn apart by crime but united by their love of music and their desire to bring their message to the people.