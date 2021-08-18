Here’s Everything New On Hulu For September 2021

Hulu is not playing around this month.

A ton of new and returning TV shows are landing on the streaming platform this September, all of it good, some of it award-worthy. First up is a new season of an FX comedy, What We Do In The Shadows, which promises to be a bloody good time (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.) Then, there’s the long-awaited Y: The Last Man, a dystopian drama based on a popular comic book series that sports an all-star cast. And speaking of talented A-listers, B.J. Novak got a bunch of them to sign on for his new anthology series, which is coming to FX on Hulu mid-month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this September.

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (streaming on FX on Hulu 9/3)

Everyone’s favorite trio of Staten Island vamps is back (along with resident energy sucker Colin Robinson and newly-minted vampire hunter Guillermo in tow). The new season of FX’s hit comedy sees Nadja, Laszlo, and Nandor being named overlords of the vampiric council and having to navigate an uneasy transfer of power. Kickball matches with werewolves trips to Atlantic City and the genitals of Van Helsing all pop up this season.

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere (streaming on FX on Hulu 9/13)

It’s been a long road from comic book property to dystopian TV drama but Y: The Last Man has finally made it and judging by the show’s stacked cast, it looks to be worth the wait. After a mysterious event wipes the planet of nearly every being with a Y chromosome, the rest of the population must learn to survive in a new normal. Diane Lane plays the world’s de-facto president, and it’s her son who becomes the titular last man on Earth.

The Premise Series Premiere (streaming on FX on Hulu 9/16)

B.J. Novak has assembled an all-star cast to populate his latest anthology series for FX. Everyone from Jon Bernthal to Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Daniel Dae Kim will play in his sandbox with each episode engaging with a different element of modern life.

Here’s everything coming to Hulu this September:

Avail. 9/1

50/50

A Fish Called Wanda

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

The Apparition

At the Earth’s Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon for Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Creek Manor

Count Yorga, Vampire

Crazy Heart

The Dunwich Horror

Edward Scissorhands

El Dorado

Election

Exterminator 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Gattaca

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Glass House

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoosiers

I Spit On Your Grave

I Spit On Your Grave 2

I Spit On Your Grave 3

Internal Affairs

The Interview

Jacob’s Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

Kiss the Girls

The Last Castle

Magic Mike

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mexican

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Much Ado About Nothing

New Year’s Eve

Nixon

Office Space

The Omen

The Patsy

Phase IV

The Possession

Priest

Raising Arizona

The Ring

Road to Perdition

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

Stephen King’s It

Sucker Punch

Tears of the Sun

The Tenant

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Under Fire

Vantage Point

Volcano

The Wedding Plan

The Wrestler

The X-Files

Avail. 9/2

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas

The Unthinkable

Avail. 9/3

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 3 PremiereAvail. 9/4

Flower

Avail. 9/8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land

Avail. 9/11

High Ground

Avail. 9/13

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere

Colette

Avail. 9/15

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A

Joseph: King of Dreams

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Avail. 9/16

The Premise Series Premiere

Stalker

On Chesil Beach

Riders of Justice

Avail. 9/18

Dark Side of Football Season 1

Avail. 9/20

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21

9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe Series Premiere

The Voice Season 21 Premiere

Avail. 9/22

New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People Series Premiere

The Resident Season 5 Premiere

Avail. 9/23

A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego Series Premiere

Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere

The Conners Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show Season 5

Funhouse

Avail. 9/24

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting

Avail. 9/25

Gemini

Avail. 9/27

Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy Season 20 Premiere

The Great North Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 9/28

The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

Home Run

Avail. 9/29

La Brea Series Premiere

Minor Premise

Sept. 30

New Order