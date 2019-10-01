Forget the slasher flicks and horror movies, Netflix is using the month of October to roll out a handful of original shows and films that fans have been buzzing about all year.

The most obvious of these is the Breaking Bad follow-up from Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul. El Camino sees Jesse Pinkman on the run after that disastrous series finale and hooking up with a mysterious new ally. Meryl Streep makes her way to the streaming platform this month too, with a Steven Soderbergh drama that deals in corruption and thickly-accented villains. And Nick Kroll’s beloved animated comedy, Big Mouth, is back for more cringe-worthy pubescent fare. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this October.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix film streaming 10/11)

After a handful of closely guarded teasers and an even more mysterious full-length trailer, we’re still nowhere near understand what this follow-up film is going to be about. The basic gist is that it picks up right after the events of the show’s finale, with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) on the run and looking a bit worse for wear. He seeks shelter with Skinny Pete and Badger, long enough for a shower and a shave, before heading off to confront (partner with?) a man with a mangled hand. Let the Reddit theorizing begin.

Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/4)

Nick Kroll’s coming-of-age animated comedy has been picked up for a couple more seasons, so the good news is that we’ll get even more opportunities to laugh at the awkwardness of puberty. The even better news? Season three makes its way to Netflix this month, and it’s filled with masturbation game shows, incest, toxic masculinity, and a Queer Eye makeover for Coach Steve.

The Laundromat (Netflix film streaming 10/18)

Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded Netflix drama lands this month. The film follows a widow (Meryl f*cking Streep) who investigates insurance fraud, a chase that leads her down to Panama City where a couple of crooked lawyers (played by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) are getting rich by exploiting the financial system. Oldman sports a deliciously over-the-top accent, and Streep seems out for blood, so this should be good.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5 (series streaming 10/10)

The fifth season of this feel-good Canadian comedy from Pop TV finally makes its way to Netflix this October. The Rose family has established itself in the town of Schitt’s Creek as David’s business thrives, his relationship with Patrick heats up, Alexis and Ted take the next step in their romance, and Moira returns from filming her comeback crowpacalypse movie in Bosnia. If you’re not watching this show, we honestly feel sorry for you.