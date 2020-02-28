Netflix
Netflix ends the month with the return of a fan-favorite sci-fi drama and a new supernaturally-charged coming-of-age series. First up is season two of Altered Carbon, this time starring Anthony Mackie as Kovacs who’s investigating more murders, just in a different body. For Stranger Things fans, I Am Not Okay With This should scratch the itch with its story of a young girl displaying some worrying abilities tied to the angst of growing up.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of February 28.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/28)

It’s been a couple of years since the first season of this sci-fi drama landed on Netflix but the latest installment picks up right where things left off, just with a new leading man wearing Takeshi Kovacs’ sleeve. Anthony Mackie takes over for Joel Kinnaman, playing Kovacs — a detective forced to kill his own sister after a bloody showdown over the fate of humanity last season. Kovacs is living in a new host, searching for his long-lost lover, investigating more murder mysteries, and seeking redemption all while trying to exist in a world where human consciousness is passed from body to body in the hopes of attaining immortality. So yeah, a lot is going on with this one.

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix series streaming 2/26)

The Stranger Things team brings us another spuernaturally charged look at adolesence, this time starring Sharp Objects’ Sophia Lillis. Lillis plays Sydney, a young woman whose father commits suicide in her family’s basement, moves to a stifling town, looses her best friend to the obligatory “boy crazed” phase of teenagedom, and begins manifesting her angst with increasingly volatile bouts of telekinesis. Think Carrie mixed with The End of the F*cking World.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 2/22
Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23
Full Count

Avail. 2/25
Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26
I Am Not Okay With This

Avail. 2/27:
Altered Carbon: Season 2The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Avail. 2/28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 3/3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving 3/4
F the Prom

