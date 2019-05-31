Netflix

Netflix closes out the month of May with a couple of highly-anticipated originals and a Starz historical drama full of heat.

Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the wrongfully accused Central Park Five lands on the streaming platform Friday. The show highlights issues of racial profiling and corruption in the police force. For some lighter fare, check out Ali Wong and Randall Park in the latest Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe. And if you’re into time-traveling bodice-rippers, catch the first two seasons of Starz’s massively-popular drama, Outlander.

Here’s round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of May 31st.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When They See Us (Netflix series streaming 5/31)

Director Ava DuVernay’s limited series about the wrongfully accused men in the Central Park Five case makes its way to Netflix this May. The series sheds light on racial profiling and corruption in the NYPD as a group of young Black men are targeted for a heinous crime and put on trial with little evidence. It’s a gripping, heartbreaking retelling, but one that feels sadly relevant.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix movie streaming 5/31)

Ali Wong and Randall Park star in the latest rom-com from Netflix. This time around, the plot follows two childhood sweethearts who’ve spent the last 15 years apart and try to reconnect when one moves back home. Wong plays a successful chef opening a new restaurant in San Francisco while Park plays her former best friend still living at home and working for his dad. Both have some growing up to do, but the film eschews classic romcom tropes for bits that are funnier and more poignant than your average lighthearted fare.