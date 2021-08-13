Do we want to do a redo on 2021 yet? Too late, but there’s plenty of time for all of us to make a difference by staying at home and watching TV. Or perhaps that’s simply an excuse that happens to be altruistic as well, so all the better. Netflix knows that this year’s a lot messier than humanity collectively hoped that it would be, so let’s make the best of an unfortunate global situation. There’s plenty to distract you, too, from a sensational sports docuseries to a conspiracy-thriller film to a limited series that would feel right at home during the Halloween season. A romantic comedy trilogy wraps up, and there’s a baking show and a friend-filled adventure series, all for the taking. Relax, at least for a few hours, because we picked the most bingeworthy fare, so that you never have to step outside your door this weekend for fun.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix film streaming 8/13)

Every so often (Warrior Nun, hint hint) a pulpy-looking Netflix series looks as though it may not last long due to its niche quality, but it’s still worth some time to peruse. And who knows? This pulpy series could find a devoted fanbase, too. There’s sex, magic, revenge, and felines on hand for an early 1990s filmmaker character, who’s attempting to make it big in Hollywood, but things get very spooky. Halloween arrives early this year here, and since time means nothing anymore, go for it.

Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix docuseries streaming 8/10)

The Wild Wild Country creators bring a fresh, five-part sports docuseries that will drop weekly. The episodes will cover basketball, boxing, tennis, and more, to tell stories that you’ve not heard before about pivotal moments, including playoff and the Olympics. Each episode will go beyond the headlines to reveal what really happened to those at the center of the stories. Yes, there will be a deep dive into the “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl, but also Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on what it took to win gold. Also, the show shines light on the Trashers, a misfit band of hockey players who were in deep with the mob. Oh boy.

Beckett (Netflix film streaming 8/13)

John David Washington stars as an American tourist, Beckett, who finds himself targeted by authorities following a tragic accident in Greece. Cue the international conspiracy-and-thriller vibes while Beckett desperately tries to clear his name amid political unrest throughout the country. Can he reach the American embassy in time? Who knows, but this movie’s sure to be less confusing than Washington’s most recent release, Tenet.

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix film streaming 8/13)

The insanely popular yet objectively bad trilogy comes to a close with Joey King’s Elle heading to college while facing a dilemma. Should she go to college with her best friend or throw it all away to move away with the dreamy Noah? If you started these movies, you gotta finish!

Bake Squad: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/12)

A batch of brilliant bakers will heat up a delicious storm here for competition’s sake and to make someone’s special day even better. The competitors were chosen by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who already built her own cookie-dough empire, and now, she wants to see more dessert dreams come true.

Valeria: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/13)

The title character, a “writer in crisis,” returns to chaos in both her personal and professional life. She’s got friends, fortunately, who are there to help her through the process of coping. That mean that we should expect whirlwinds of adventure and emotions, from high to low and everywhere in between.